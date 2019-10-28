Western Kentucky's women's golf team was atop the leaderboard after a strong opening round Sunday at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic in Hot Springs Village, Ark.
The Lady Toppers fired a 3-over 291 in the first round at the par-72, 6,088-yard Diamante Country Club. That puts them two shots ahead of California Baptist with two rounds to play.
Monday’s second round was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. The final round will be Tuesday.
In addition to the team’s success, WKU senior Mary Joiner leads the individual standings after carding a 3-under 69 in the opening round. That’s Joiner’s best round of the season.
The Franklin native has a one-shot advantage over Bradley’s Taylor Ledwein.
Joiner is followed by fellow senior Bailey Tyree, who’s tied for 11th following a 1-over 73. This is just the second event of the season for Tyree, and her first in team competition.
Freshman Sarah Arnold is tied for 18th with a 2-over 74, while defending champion and junior Megan Clarke is tied for 31st at 75. Senior Abbie Smee carded a 79 over the first 18 holes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.