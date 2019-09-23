Western Kentucky senior Mary Joiner's runner-up effort paced the Lady Toppers to a second-place finish in Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational on Monday.
Joiner led WKU each day in the 54-hole tournament and finished tied for second at the par-72, 6,334-yard Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
WKU finished second at the tournament after shooting 11-over 299 in the final round, the second-best team round of the day. The Lady Toppers tallied a final 54-hole score of 43-over 907, 13 shots in front of the third-place Princeton squad.
Franklin-native Joiner recorded eight birdies over the 54 holes and notched 14 pars in the final round. With the second-place finish, she earned her ninth top-10 placement in the last three seasons alone.
Joiner finished higher than Michigan State’s Allyson Geer-Park and Yurika Tanida. The duo was ranked No. 73 and No. 179, respectively, in the latest Golf Stat ranking from the 2018-19 season.
Three other Lady Toppers notched top-25 finishes at the Invitational. Junior Megan Clarke had a consistent performance across the three rounds, shooting 76, 76, and 75 and finishing tied for 11th. Michigan-native Olivia Reed shot 2-over 74 in the final round, marking her best round of the tournament and counting as WKU’s third score.
Freshman Sarah Arnold finished tied for 19th after firing a 15-over 231. Sophomore Lizzie Loy rounded out the WKU squad and earned the fourth score for her team in the final round after shooting 76.
Playing as an individual was Lady Topper Abigail Smee. The senior finished tied for 37th with a 54-hole score of 238.
Host No. 22 Michigan State claimed its 12th Mary Fossum Invitational victory with a 20-over score of 884. WKU’s Joiner was the only non-Spartan to place in the top seven on the individual leaderboard as Paz Marfa took home medalist honors at 2-over 218.
