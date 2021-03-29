The Western Kentucky women's golf team finished the first and second rounds of the Chattanooga Classic on Monday afternoon. Graduate senior Mary Joiner leads the team as she is tied for eighth and the squad is sixth overall.
The Lady Toppers shot 18-over 306 in the first round and 13-over 301 in the second at the par-72, 6,158-yard Black Creek Club. WKU is just three shots back from Georgia Southern in fifth and ahead of C-USA foes Middle Tennessee (seventh), UAB (11th) and Marshall (12th).
Joiner is two strokes outside the top five after carding a 5-over 77 and even-par 72 on Monday. She bounced back from the above-par first round, closing her second round with a birdie on her second-to-last hole to finish at even-par.
There are three Lady Toppers tied for 27th at a 10-over 154 total: seniors Megan Clarke and Olivia Reed and freshman Rachel Rich. Clarke’s first-round 2-over 74 is the second-best WKU score through two rounds. She followed it up with an 8-over 80 in the second 18 holes.
Both rounds for Rich and Reed counted for WKU’s totals during the day. The freshman carded a 4-over 76 in the first round and 6-over 78 in the second. The senior improved by four shots from round one to round two, shooting 7-over 79 then 3-over 75.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold’s second round counted as she bested her first-round score by four shots, shooting 4-over 76. In the first 18 holes, she shot 8-over 80. She is currently tied for 39th.
Redshirt senior Teri Doss is competing as an individual at the Classic. The Paducah native shot 6-over 78 and 3-over 75 on the day. Her 9-over, 36-hole total of 153 has her tied for 19th on the individual leaderboard.
WKU will tee off for the final round of the Chattanooga Classic on Tuesday morning.