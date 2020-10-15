Western Kentucky graduate senior Mary Joiner collected her eighth career Conference USA Golfer of the Week award, the conference announced Thursday. She holds the second-most weekly awards in C-USA history, just one shy of Abby Bools of East Carolina who won nine between 2006 and 2010.
In Joiner’s four-plus years with the Lady Toppers, WKU women’s golf has claimed 13 Golfer of the Week honors. The Lady Toppers have earned 17 total since joining Conference USA in the 2014-15 campaign. Joiner’s accolade is the second ofor WKU this season as freshman Rylea Marcum earned the first weekly award on Sept. 17.
“Having Mary back this year is a huge asset,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We have four new tournaments on the schedule, so having someone with her experience that can adapt to courses we aren’t familiar with is a big help. I know she’s honored to win this award and I’m sure there are more to come.”
The Franklin native has collected the weekly accolade at least once in four of her five seasons at WKU. In addition to this week’s award, she won two in the fall of her freshman year (2016-17), three in a five-week span during her sophomore season (2017-18) and two back-to-back in her junior year (2018-19).
Joiner earned the Co-Golfer of the Week honor with Sophie Burks from Middle Tennessee as they each tied for ninth at the Lady Red Wolves Classic hosted by Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Ark. Joiner shot 75-70-72 for a 54-hole 1-over 217.
The graduate senior’s consistent play led WKU to a fifth-place team finish, the program’s sixth consecutive top-five finish. WKU was the top C-USA school in Jonesboro ahead of Middle Tennessee, UAB and Southern Miss.
WKU has a quick turnaround as the Lady Toppers return to action Monday at the Callaway Gardens Invitational in Pine Mountain, Ga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.