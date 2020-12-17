Western Kentucky defensive end Juwuan Jones has been named to the 2020 Conference USA Football All-Academic Team, the league announced Thursday. Jones is one of 11 C-USA players listed, and is the fourth different Hilltopper to earn his spot on the team since WKU joined the league in 2014.
The Sugar Hill, Ga., native earned a bachelor's degree in sport management in only three years – graduating with a 3.75 GPA – and is working on a master's degree in teaching with a focus in Special Education.
Prior to the 2020 season, he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which is college football's premier award for community service. In 2019, he became the first WKU player to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District II distinction since tight end Jack Doyle and defensive back Arius Wright in 2011.
Jones has started all 11 games for the Hilltoppers this season and has made 27 consecutive starts dating back to the 2018 season. He ranks seventh on WKU with 33 total tackles, sixth with five tackles for loss and fifth with two sacks. He has also added five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups at the line of scrimmage.
After redshirting in 2017 to make the conversion from linebacker to defensive end, Jones has played in all 36 games for the Hilltoppers over the past three season with 31 starts. He has 130 total tackles – including 23.5 for loss – with 14 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries in his career at WKU.
Offensive lineman Tyler Witt was the most recent WKU player to earn C-USA Football All-Academic honors, which he did in both the 2018 and 2017 seasons. Prior to that, a pair of Hilltoppers – punter Jake Collins and safety Marcus Ward – were voted to the team in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.