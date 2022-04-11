Western Kentucky saw the value in having C.J. Jones on the field, even if it meant making a switch from the position he came to Bowling Green to play.
The redshirt senior is embracing the move from running back to defensive back that started late last season and continues this spring as the Hilltoppers hold spring practices at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"The coaches just came to me, they told me I had value a lot of places on that field and told me that they see me playing defense and making an impact, so I just wanted to be a team player and decided to go to defense," Jones said.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Cypress, Texas, native came to WKU from Blinn Community College ahead of the 2020 season but saw limited action at the running back position. He had rushed for 410 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2019 at the junior college level – he redshirted at Texas A&M to start his college career – and appeared in six games in 2020 as a Hilltopper. He rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts that season.
Jones didn't get many touches last fall – he had only four carries for 17 yards – before starting the switch to defense.
“He's now a DB, man. We just was blessed,” WKU cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson said. “Coach (Tyson) Helton gave us an opportunity to let him get on the field because he's a special teams demon and from the special teams drills and all the special teams work last year, this guy was explosive tackling, very savvy, he had great instincts so those were defensive attributes, as well as this guy's got elite ball skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. That's a big-time skill set to come play defense because defensive backs are traditionally the best athletes on the field.”
Jones, who had 1,842 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground his final two seasons at Cypress Woods High School in addition to 12 touchdown receptions, said he played defensive some during the final two years of his prep career and that he "felt like it was an easy transition."
"I'd say the hardest part is just picking up the speed on defense, even though I got a little bit of playing time toward the end of the year," Jones said. "The funnest part is just being with the group of guys and coach (Tyson) Summers and forming that bond with each other and just trying to get together and make something happen."
Jones said the ball skills he had from playing offense helped carry over to the defensive side, and that veteran WKU defenders like AJ Brathwaite Jr, Dominique Bradshaw and Kendrick Simpkins, as well as Kaleb Oliver and Kahlef Hailassie have helped with the transition.
Also helping in the transition is a former Hilltopper that made a similar switch, except instead of offense to defense, the move was defense to offense.
Gaej Walker was WKU’s leading rusher when Jones arrived at WKU, but he started his Hilltopper career as a defensive back. After redshirting in 2016 during his first year and not seeing any action in 2017, Walker played in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 before making the move to running back.
In his first season back in the position – he also played in high school – Walker was a work horse. His 241 carries and 1,208 yards were second-most in Conference USA, and Walker accounted for 92% of carries and 93% of yards by WKU’s running backs that season.
Jones arrived the next season and was in the running backs room with Walker, and the former Hilltopper has tried to give the current Hilltopper help with the transition.
“I just talked to Gaej last week,” Jones said Thursday. “He was sending me film of him on defense and he was giving me some pointers on my zone drops and everything. He's just been helpful throughout this whole process, too.”
WKU is scheduled to hold its annual spring game April 23. The Hilltoppers will open the 2022 regular season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.