In an age of college football where transfers are common, Juwuan Jones has stayed put in Bowling Green.
The defensive end has long been a leader for Western Kentucky on and off the field, but his six-year career with the Hilltoppers is winding down.
Saturday, when WKU takes on FAU at 11 a.m. CT in Boca Raton, Fla., will mark his final regular-season game, and he’ll have at least one more after that since the Hilltoppers are bowl eligible.
“First, it’s really the community. I love Bowling Green – I can honestly say that. The people, they love the Tops. You can go anywhere and there will be ‘Go Tops,’ ” Jones said at the team’s preseason media day. “The relationships I’ve built outside of football – football doesn’t last forever, and relationships are big in life. I feel like God put me here for a reason. I’m a big person that if you start somewhere, you finish the race. I’m big on that.”
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound redshirt senior from Sugar Hill, Ga., came to WKU in 2017 as a three-star recruit after an all-state career at Lanier High School. He redshirted his first year while transitioning from linebacker to the defensive line, but he’s been a mainstay on the field in the five years since.
Jones played in 12 games with seven starts in 2018, set the program’s FBS era record for sacks by a freshman with five, and was named a Football Writers Association of America All-American – the first freshman defensive lineman in program history to receive All-American honors.
Since then, he’s started every game the last four seasons with WKU – he enters the weekend with 58 starts in his career, including 54 consecutive. Jones has recorded 219 tackles in his career, including 32 for loss and 19 sacks, to go along with 19 quarterback hurries. He’s forced two fumbles and picked off a pass – a pick-six in the team’s win at Hawaii earlier this year.
Maybe more impressive than his resume on the field is his resume off of it, however.
Prior to the start of the season, Jones was named to the 2022 Wuerffeul Trophy watch list – an award named after 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel that recognizes college football players who serve others, celebrate the positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Earlier this week, Jones was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team – the fourth consecutive season he’s earned the honor. He has been an Academic All-American the past two seasons, receiving Second-Team honors both years. He’s received a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a 3.75 GPA and a master’s degree in special education teaching while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He frequently works with children in the community receiving special education – he student-taught at Drakes Creek Middle School while receiving his degree – and in 2020, Jones was a leader and spoke during a Black Lives Matter march on campus organized by student-athletes at the school.
“He’s meant so much to this program. He’s been here for so long and he’s such a man of honor, as are our other guys,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the team’s senior day 45-10 win over Rice on Nov. 12. “We’ve just got a good group here, we’ve got a good culture, we’ve got guys that like to compete. But we’re going to miss those guys – guys like Juwuan, and I could keep going on and on and on – but we get to play a couple more with them, so I’m going to enjoy playing those last couple of games with them, too. We’ll see what happens down the stretch.”
The win over the Owls marked Jones’ last game at Houchens-Smith Stadium, but it secured bowl eligibility and another game this season for the Hilltoppers.
“I’ve been here a long time, so every year except I think one, we’ve been to a bowl game,” Jones said after the game. “It’s very important here. It’s a sign of success. The whole campus, the signs of success are going to bowl games for football and winning conference championships, and we do those two things very, very well.”
Jones said at that point he hadn’t thought about it being his last game in Bowling Green, or if he’d appoint somebody new to take over saying “Tops win, you win” after victories – a phrase frequently heard at the end of game recap videos posted on social media over the last few years.
“I’m not like a super, super emotional, rah rah guy – You can ask anyone. I lead by example, by actions more than words. I haven’t even thought about it,” Jones said after the Nov. 12 win. “We still have two games left – that’s what I’m thinking about. The last one at The Houch, though. That’s a lot to take in, but after this season I’m sure I’ll be back for a number of games whenever I can come back.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to close the regular season Saturday at FAU Stadium and will have a bowl game, but there is also the possibility of making it to the Conference USA championship. WKU would need a win over the Owls and for Rice to beat North Texas.
Knowing a berth in the title game is somewhat out of their hands, the Hilltoppers are focused only on what it can control – the same mindset Jones entered his final season at WKU with.
“I’m big on taking it one day at a time and another thing is control what you can control. There's a lot of things, a lot of circumstances in life that you just can’t control, but you can always control your outlook and your mindset to that,” Jones said during the team's preseason media day. “I’m always going to put my head down and work. Coach Helton’s big on you leave the distractions outside. As soon as you walk in, it’s whatever it takes, it’s all about ball, so that’s the big thing for me. That’s my mindset going into this last year – just do whatever it takes, take it one day at a time and control the things that you can control.”