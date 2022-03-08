Justice finally getting chance to play in C-USA Tournament

Two years ago, Camron Justice’s college basketball career came to an abrupt end.
Hours before Western Kentucky was set to play UAB in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But after working a “real world” job – as head coach Rick Stansbury calls it – and a stint on the Hilltoppers’ support staff, the 6-foot-3 guard made an unlikely return to the hardwood.
Now, Justice is preparing for a return to Frisco, Texas, to try to lead his team to the C-USA title as his college basketball career comes to a close seven seasons after it started.
“That was really kind of the main factor of me coming back,” Justice said. “When me and coach actually sat down and had that conversation and me having a chance of doing it, and he asked me if I was willing to do it, I told him, ‘Yeah,’ immediately because, for me, this was going to be my closure package of basketball.
“Being an athlete your whole life, the end of a season is with a tournament, and in that tournament you either win that whole thing or you get beat out of it, and that’s just the way it is being an athlete. That year, I felt like we were capable of winning the championship, but we never got to find out, so it was just like an open, hollow feeling left inside my head and my stomach. It’s been good knowing that we made it this far and we’re going to get that chance to play.”
Justice started his college basketball career at Vanderbilt after coming out of Knott County Central as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the winner of both the Kentucky Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year awards in 2015 and ranked third in KHSAA history in career points (3,588) and 3-pointers (393). He played as a true freshman in 2015-16 while averaging 3.3 points and shooting 38.9% from long range, but appeared in just seven games as a sophomore before transferring at the close of the fall after an injury.
His next stop was at IUPUI, where he averaged 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals his redshirt junior season. He was named to the All-Horizon League second team and ranked third in the league in scoring and was among the 10 best in 3-pointers made, assists, steals, free throws made, free-throw percentage and minutes played.
He then went to WKU as a graduate senior for the 2019-20 season, where he started 18 games and appeared in 27. Justice averaged 10.1 points – making 48 3-pointers – and 1.4 steals but battled a bulging disc in his back for roughly a month of Conference USA play that left him limited or out of games.
Much like this year’s team, the 2019-20 Hilltoppers didn’t go deep into its bench. They lost Charles Bassey – a future NBA draft pick – to a season-ending injury in nonconference play, and point guard Kenny Cooper was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after transferring from Lipscomb.
Despite that, WKU took on an “outside dogs” mentality and came up just short of a C-USA regular-season title, falling at North Texas in overtime. The Hilltoppers felt like they had a shot at the conference tournament title, but never even got a chance to play.
“He had a tough senior year,” Stansbury said. “If I remember correctly, there were so many games he couldn’t play in or tried to play and couldn’t play, and then basically in the (regular-season) championship game, again, we make one free throw – that’s the year, isn’t it? – make one free throw with four seconds to go when we’re shooting two of them and we win that championship that year.
“Then there was no conference tournament that year. He never got a chance to play in the conference tournament at all then and that was hard, that was a tough ending the way we had to end it. ... Our team was playing really good, we were playing good. We were a hard out for anybody.”
And so Justice’s college basketball career was over just like that – or so everyone thought.
He took a job in plumbing sales in Huntington, W.Va., but after the Hilltoppers beat Marshall 69-67 at the Cam Henderson Center last year, the guard ventured down to the visitors’ locker room.
“I’m just glad that when we were up at Marshall last year after the game, he came to my locker room, I’m glad of that. Asking is there anything he can be a part of,” Stansbury said. “Sometimes in life, man, you don’t know what opportunities that you’re given, what other door is going to open up for you. He’s been more than any of us ever anticipated.”
Justice returned to WKU last summer in an academic advising graduate assistant position, and had “been really good in his new role,” Stansbury said after WKU beat Campbellsville in a preseason exhibition.
Stansbury thought he might be able to get a year of eligibility back, which he did primarily stemming from a combination of a hardship waiver from the time of his departure at Vanderbilt when he was injured, coupled with the extra year amid the COVID-19 pandemic he didn’t previously take advantage of.
Justice wasn’t there for the first game in which he was eligible – a matchup with Minnesota in the Asheville Championship in Asheville, N.C., on Nov. 12 – because of a prior commitment. He was getting married the next day to his now-wife, Kaylee, in Pikeville, but made the short trip from there for his return to college basketball the next day.
Justice played just over 17 minutes in a 75-64 loss to South Carolina in Asheville, with three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
He wasn’t expected to be a big part of WKU’s rotation at first, but has starred in his final season.
Justice is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range. He’s averaging 32.7 minutes per game.
“He’s just had to play a role that none of us anticipated him playing,” Stansbury said. “We were talking yesterday – he’s a guy that we probably anticipated playing 15, 18 minutes a game and he was going to be happy with that. After getting up in that real world at 6 a.m. ... 15, 18 minutes – boy, he was happy about it. To see him have to play 38 minutes, and not just play 38 minutes, play so productive for 38 minutes. He’s been a warrior for us, man. He’s been so good.”
There’s two players still on the roster from that 2019-20 season in addition to Justice – Josh Anderson and Isaiah Cozart – and they’ve seen a different hunger in the veteran guard.
“I feel like he’s got that chip on his shoulder just from the last year not being able to play,” Anderson said. “I feel like this year it means a whole lot more to him and he’s just proud to be out there with the guys. He’s been doing a great job for us.”
After being limited at times due to injury earlier in his college career, Justice has been happy to see those minutes.
“I think mostly for me it’s the fact that I’ve been healthy and been able to actually help this team in a way that I feel like I’m able to help them,” Justice said. “That’s been the best part.”
The Hilltoppers will next play Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in a matchup against either FIU, Marshall or Louisiana Tech in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals.
And now, seven seasons after he began his college basketball career, Justice will try to do what he didn’t get an opportunity to in his first year with WKU – win a C-USA championship.
“I don’t know, they were talking about getting another year of eligibility after this,” he joked.
“I’m just grateful to be here, happy to be a part of this team. ... The goal is still to move forward and win a conference championship.”