Western Kentucky graduate student guard Camron Justice (55) shoots a jumper against visiting Louisville with the Hilltoppers up 46-37 at half time against the Cardinals at E.A. Diddle Arena Saturday Dec. 18 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky guard Camron Justice celebrates a 3-pointer against visiting Louisville during WKU's 82-72 win Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News
Western Kentucky graduate senior guard Camron Justice was named Conference USA Player of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday.
Justice had a WKU career-high 25-point performance against Louisville, lifting the team to its first-ever victory over the Cardinals at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Over the Hilltoppers' two contests last week, Justice shot 52.4% from the floor, 53.8% beyond the arc and did not miss at the free-throw line. He averaged 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 28 minutes.
Against Louisville, the Hindman native was 5-of-5 from the 3-point line in the first half and 7-of-12 over the whole game from the floor. He also added three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
In Tuesday's game against Centre College, he scored 10 points and had six assists against just one turnover.
This is WKU’s second Player of the Week award this season. Dayvion McKnight earned the nod Nov. 15.