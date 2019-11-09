Western Kentucky graduate transfer Camron Justice hadn’t had the chance to get many shots up in the main gym at E.A. Diddle Arena, but helped convince coach Rick Stansbury and staff to get the Hilltoppers in there.
It paid off.
Justice knocked down four first-half 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points in the Hilltoppers’ 97-75 win Saturday.
“I’m going to be honest, we haven’t really practiced in there coming up into the exhibition and then, after we shot so poorly in the exhibition, we kind of mentioned to coach like, ‘Hey, get us in the gym. Let us get more comfortable with it,’ and everything like that,” Justice said. “I think it really has helped us.”
Justice was 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and had 15 points in his first regular-season game at WKU – a 76-64 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday – after transferring from IUPUI in the summer. His first of five 3-pointers Saturday came with the game tied 8-all after a layup from Bowling Green graduate and OVC preseason Player of the Year Terry Taylor. Justice followed with a layup to put the Hilltoppers (2-0) up 13-8 and they wouldn’t trail again.
“We haven’t shot the ball great to this point. I really wasn’t concerned about it because I’ve said all fall I’ve seen us shoot it every day, so what he did tonight was more kind of what I see,” Stansbury said. “I’m not going to say he’s going to go 5-for-7 every night, but he’s a capable shooter and if teams want to zone us some – he got them in different ways. Out of man, out of zone – choose your poison a little bit.”
His second came at the 12:46 mark to make it 18-12, his third at the 6:56 mark to make it 26-18 and his fourth came with 2:52 to play in the half as he was fouled by Jordyn Adams. He made the free throw to put WKU up 36-23.
Justice led all scorers at the break with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 4-of-5 clip from 3-point range.
“This is my third game in here now. It’s just about being comfortable, I think, playing under coach Stansbury, playing with these guys,” Justice said. “I found out a lot of their tendencies and stuff like that, so I’m starting to get more comfortable with them as they are with me and it just felt good tonight.”
The Knott County Central High School graduate was just part of the hot Hilltopper shooting night.
WKU was 12-of-24 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half as they took a 41-25 lead into the break. Austin Peay (1-1) shot under 30 percent from the field in the first half and was 1-for-9 from 3-point range.
“The key was to switch up our defenses sometimes, come out in a different defense and we had to lock in,” WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said.
Justice was the only player on either team to score in double figures through the first 20 minutes, but the Hilltoppers had all five starters hit at least 10 points in the game. Behind Justice were Hollingsworth with 21 points, after he scored just three in the first half, Carson Williams with 12, Jared Savage with 11 and Charles Bassey, who also had a game-high 12 rebounds, with 10 points.
WKU shot 60 percent (30-of-50) from the field, 52.4 percent (11-of-21) from beyond the arc and 89.7 percent (26-29) from the free-throw line, growing the lead to as much as 25 points at 88-63 on a 3-pointer from Hollingsworth with 3:40 to play in the 22-point victory. The Hilltoppers finished with 17 assists, led by five from Jordan Rawls, who played over 22 minutes and added eight points after seeing just 10 minutes in Tuesday’s win.
“Good and bad, things to work on, but some things I was very pleased with,” Stansbury said. “Out of those 30 baskets, 17 of them came off of an assist. That means we’re sharing that basketball and moving that basketball and I like that.”
Taylor led Austin Peay with 22 points and seven rebounds in the loss and Antwuan Butler added 13 points.
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers will hit the road for the first time this season for a 6 p.m. game at Eastern Kentucky on Friday. The Colonels (1-1) fell to Kentucky 91-49 on Friday and will host Ohio University-Chillicothe on Tuesday before facing WKU.
NOTES
WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,012 games, the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. ... Friday will be WKU’s third-straight game against an OVC opponent and will mark the first time the Hilltoppers have played three straight OVC opponents since 2004-05. ... WKU now leads the all-time series with Austin Peay 42-14 (26-5 at home) and has won 10 straight in the series. ... Hollingsworth was honored before Saturday’s game after hitting the 1,000-point mark in his career against Tennessee Tech. ... Savage, who played his first two seasons at Austin Peay and helped the Governors to an NCAA Tournament as a freshman, had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in nearly 31 minutes against his former team. ... Stansbury is now 64-42 at WKU and 356-208 overall, including 3-0 against Austin Peay.{&end}
