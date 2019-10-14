Two Western Kentucky volleyball players collected Conference USA Player of the Week honors for their contributions in the Lady Toppers' two-win weekend in Florida. Lauren Matthews earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week recognition while Logan Kael was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Matthews was recognized after dominating the road trip with a pair of 14+ kill matches. She helped the Lady Topper squad end the second-longest home win streak in the country while at Florida Atlantic, as WKU became the first team in 22 matches to leave the arena with a victory. In addition to her 15 kills on .333 hitting in the four-set win in Boca Raton, Matthews registered five blocks as the Lady Toppers handled the team they were picked to finish behind in the Preseason Coaches Poll back in August.
After a slow start in Miami, the sophomore racked up 29 total kills on .377 hitting clip while tallying nine blocks for a 4.14 kills per set, 1.29 blocks per set, and an overall 4.93 points per set mark.
The junior libero Kael, brought home her first individual award of the 2019 season as she was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week.
In addition to her 20 digs, Kael was perfect in serve-receive across 29 receptions and delivered a 96.8-percent rating from the service line for the Tops. Thanks to Kael's efforts on defense, WKU held its third opponent of the season to a sub .100 hitting percentage on the match, as FIU was stifled to a mere .063 hitting clip in the Tops.
With this week’s awards from Matthews and Kael, WKU has now collected 11 awards through the first seven weeks of distribution. The Lady Toppers are the only team in the league that has earned an award each week and is also the lone squad to have players recognized for each of the four awards.
WKU will travel to Middle Tennessee on Friday for the second installment of the rivalry with first serve slated for 6 p.m. CDT. On Sunday, the Tops resume play in Diddle Arena against the Roadrunners of UTSA for one of just four home matches remaining.
