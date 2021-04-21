Jenna Kallenberg, who recently finished her freshman season with the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, announced her decision to transfer to Tusculum University via Twitter on Wednesday.
“His plan, not mine,” Kallenberg wrote. “I have been blessed to be surrounded by some great people this year and to have experienced things I would never have imagined if I would not have spent my freshman year at Western Kentucky. I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for everything they’ve done for me in this past year. I have created relationships that will truly last a lifetime.
“However, after many, many prayers and much deep thought, I have decided to finish the rest of my collegiate career elsewhere. All of that being said, I am very excited for this new chapter in my life, and will forever be grateful for the one i’m closing. I have decided that I am transferring to Tusculum University!!”
Kallenberg, a 5-foot-10 guard, appeared in 18 games during the 7-16 2020-21 season, averaging 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in those games. Five of her seven made field goals came from 3-point range.
Myriah Haywood and Megan Landsiedel, who were expected to return, are also no longer with the team, and Fatou Pouye, who potentially could have returned with the NCAA’s blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility, is also no longer with the team.
Haywood, a 5-foot-11 guard from Edwardsville, Ill., started all 23 games this season as a redshirt sophomore and averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. Pouye also started all 23 games last year as a senior, and the 6-foot forward from Kaolack, Senegal, averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game. Landsiedel, a 6-foot guard, appeared in five games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.2 rebounds. She announced her decision to enter the transfer portal in a Twitter post April 14.
WKU announced last week the signing of Alexis Mead, the fifth member of the signing class. WKU has also signed Mace Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker. The Lady Toppers are expected to return All-Conference USA First Teamer Raneem Elgedawy, C-USA Co-Freshman of the Year Hope Sivori, All-Defensive Team member Meral Abdelgawad and rising sophomores Ally Collett, Selma Kulo, Tori Hunter and Jordan Smith.