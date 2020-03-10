Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped a 10-4 decision to Kentucky on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
The loss dropped the Hilltoppers at 10-6 overall as they head into their first conference series this weekend at UAB, while Kentucky improved to 11-6 with the win.
WKU took its first lead of the game in the top of the fourth inning following a two-run homer by Ray Zuberer III, but the Wildcats answered back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-2 advantage and earn the eventual victory.
“During our 16 non-conference games we’ve tried to put our team in positions to go on the road and play in some different environments,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “I like where we’re at. I like the approach that these guys have – the right mindset. It’s going to be a challenge, we know that, but I certainly feel like this group is up to that challenge.”
The Hilltoppers utilized eight different pitchers in the matchup, with the group combining to allow 15 hits and 10 runs while striking out nine batters.
Offensively, WKU collected eight hits, all coming from four players. Zuberer went 2-for-4 in the game to go along with three RBIs and two runs, while Davis Sims hit 2-for-4 while adding one RBI. Matt Phipps produced a 2-for-3 effort, with Richard Constantine rounding out the multi-hit group with a 2-for-5 performance.
The Wildcats got on the board first, using an RBI single through the left side to take a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the third.
WKU then took the lead in the top of the fourth, with Zuberer sending a two-run homer over the right-field wall to make it 2-1.
Kentucky answered back in the bottom of the frame, using a sac fly and two-RBI single to take a 4-2 advantage.
The Wildcats added three more runs in the sixth, using an RBI-single and two-RBI single to right center to put the score at 7-2.
In the seventh, a bases-clearing double down the left-field line gave Kentucky a 10-2 advantage.
The Hilltoppers tried to battle back in the top of the eighth, with RBI singles by Zuberer and Sims making it 10-4, but the team couldn't muster enough offense to make the comeback.
The Hilltoppers will open up conference play as they head to Birmingham, Ala., for a three-game series against UAB beginning Friday.
