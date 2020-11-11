When Clayton White thinks back four years ago, he's quick to recall his first memory of Devon Key – his long hair.
But then Western Kentucky's defensive coordinator points to the 6 a.m. workouts early that season. Key was a one of the bigger defensive backs, and "he had energy for days," White said. White watched as he went full speed from 6 to 7 a.m. in those workouts without saying a word to anyone.
"He was running around with his hair up high and then all of a sudden me and the other staff were like, 'Man, this kid is going to be a good player,' " White said Wednesday.
Fast forward, and Key is now in his fourth year starting on for WKU.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt senior has made his mark in the Hilltopper record books and is just three tackles shy of tying the program's FBS record for career tackles. He has a chance to move to the top spot Saturday against Southern Miss.
"I've been aware of that the past couple of games. I didn't even know I was that close. It is kind of an honor to have my name in the record books. Hopefully I can break it this week," Key said Wednesday. "But yeah, it's definitely an honor to even have my name up there."
Key's 12-tackle performance in WKU's 10-6 loss last weekend at Florida Atlantic – his fourth double-digit tackle game of the season and 11th of his career – put him at 65 total tackles this season and at 323 in his career, which are three behind Andrew Jackson's record mark of 326 since the Hilltoppers moved to FBS status in 2009. WKU's all-time record is 525 total tackles by Rick Green from 1972-75.
"We're just really proud of him and looking forward to him hopefully breaking that record. It would say a lot about what he's done for this program and who he is," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "He's just a great leader for us and really proud of him."
The Bryan Station graduate is just the second Hilltopper to reach 300 tackles in the program's FBS era, and he ranks fourth among active FBS defenders in total tackles. He's also fourth among active FBS defensive backs with 39 consecutive starts in the secondary.
"It says a lot to me as far as a guy that, No. 1, has been available for all of those years. Two, he's a guy that understands this defense, understands his position just as well as anybody in the building and has showed up," White said.
"When I first got here, I told him 'You're going to be a free safety and in this defense, you're going to make a lot of tackles. That's just how this defense is set up.' I think he's done exactly what we asked him to do. I think Devon's had a great career here and I think his future is bright."
He redshirted his first year at WKU, then moved into the starting safety spot in 2017 and recorded 94 tackles, which ranked second on the team. As a redshirt sophomore, he had 71 tackles and a team-high three interceptions, and last year he had 93 tackles. He was named to the 2017 Conference USA All-Freshman Team and was a 2018 and 2019 C-USA Honorable Mention.
Key, who said he models his game after Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, is tied for eighth nationally with his 65 total tackles this season.
"I've just got to have the want to come out here," Key said. "My goal is to make it to the next level, so I know I have to go out there and make the plays that I'm supposed to make and be where I'm supposed to be."
The energy White first noticed from Key could have taken a hit this season, but it hasn't. In mid-August, shortly before the start of camp, he became a father to Drace Legend Key, but he's been determined to keep the same energy he's brought in years past.
"They say when you have a newborn, you don't really get too much sleep, but I've kind of just said that's kind of a mentality thing – if you think you're tired, then you're going to be tired," Key said during preseason camp. "You just come in ready to work and you know you're going to be good to go."
The coaching staff hasn't noticed a change in his performance throughout the season, either. Key was the team's captain for the season-opening game at Louisville and had three tackles, and he followed it with a 15-tackle game against Liberty. Key had five tackles at Middle Tennessee, 10 against Marshall, three at UAB, 10 against Chattanooga and seven against BYU, which tied for a team-high despite his departure midway through the second quarter for targeting.
"There's players in college football who can't handle that professional aspect of it, and he has not changed one bit," White said. "I almost forget that he's a father. I haven't had any issues where he had to be somewhere, and now obviously it takes two people – obviously there's a mother out there that's taking care of the kid when he's not there, or a grandparent, or whatever – but that hasn't affected anything about his play. That's the sign of a professional."
Key noted his new role off the football field has changed his preparation on the field somewhat, but it's also given him new energy to continue to go as hard as he did when White first noticed him at the 6 a.m. workout four years ago. On Saturday when the Hilltoppers take on Southern Miss at 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium, he has an opportunity to put his name atop the record books.
"I've just got to keep doing things, watching film even though I've got a kid at home. I play with him when I can and watch film on the side – I always have something pulled up – but it's definitely a blessing," Key said. "I've got something to play for. I've found a new reason why I go out here every week and try to put my all on the table."
