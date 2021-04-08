Antwon Kincade is the lone starter in the secondary from Western Kentucky’s LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State to return to Houchens-Smith Stadium this spring.
Now, the senior safety is helping lead the younger players trying to fill in for the pieces lost from last year’s roster as the team moves through spring camp.
“It’s going to be the same for me. There’s a couple new faces, new guys here, we have a couple young guys,” Kincade said. “ ... On the back end, I feel like we’re a very strong secondary. It’s just us learning how to communicate amongst one another. You know, me and Devon (Key) and Coco (Ta’Corian Darden) and Dionte Ruffin, we were here for a long time so we had a level of competitiveness because we were used to each other. Now it’s just us getting used to each other and communicating and getting those reads, getting those keys in.”
Key became WKU’s all-time FBS-era tackles leader last fall, and announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft following the season. He started each of the team’s games at safety last season. The Hilltoppers are also without nickelback Trae Meadows and cornerback Dionte Ruffin, who started each of WKU’s 12 games last year and also declared for the draft. WKU’s other starting cornerback for the majority of the season, Roger Cray, started eight games last year.
Kincade, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native, was second on the team behind Key in total tackles last season with 85. He also had eight pass breakups and a forced fumble, and was named a 2020 PFF College All-C-USA Second Team selection, a Phil Steele All-C-USA Third team selection and a Conference USA Honorable Mention selection.
He didn’t start the 2019 season opener, but appeared in all 13 of the team’s games in the 9-4 season, including starts in the final 12. He had 84 tackles, including three for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Now, he’s the most experienced player returning in the secondary.
“Man, he’s probably executing at the highest level,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “We’ve tried to move him around and put him in different positions where he can be successful just to challenge him as well so he doesn’t fall into that mundane routine of, ‘Oh, I know all these calls.’
“We try to mix it up on him, put him in some different positions, but the thing I love most about him is his mindset on a day-to-day basis. I think he does a phenomenal job of coming to work for a guy who’s made a lot of plays, for a guy who has done a lot. He practices the same way he does the first day he walked in and I think that’s a tremendous example to set for the guys behind him. I think that’s why you see the development of those other young safeties who haven’t played a lot, but that’s the guy that they’re watching every day, so he kind of set the standard and I think it becomes infectious on a defense.”
Safeties coach and special teams coordinator Andy LaRussa believes the communication on the back end is better with Kincade on the field, but younger safeties, like A.J. Brathwaite Jr. and Kendrick Simpkins, are able to pick things up quickly by working with him.
“Antwon, obviously his leadership – he’s just so knowledgable in the defense and he’s able to help make it easier for the younger guys. He can really slow it down for those guys, and he’s got such a command for the defense,” LaRussa said. “Obviously he’s a tremendous player, but his work ethic and his preparation really set him apart and he’s a great example for the younger guys.”
Brathwaite, a redshirt sophomore, started in place of Kincade in the 2019 opener and played in each game that season. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety appeared in 11 games last fall with eight tackles and a fumble recovery, and LaRussa says he’s been biding his time and learned behind Key.
Simpkins appeared in six games late in the season last year as a freshman out of Robert E. Lee High School (Ala.), where he was rated a three-star prospect. He totaled five tackles and had a pass breakup in the Hilltoppers’ loss at BYU.
“T.J. (Springer), Dez Roberson, (Demarquez) Trotter, Des Johnson – we’ve got a lot of guys that just need to play ball, get some reps and really just evaluate what they can do best and put them in places where they can be successful,” LaRussa said.
Dominique Bradshaw started three games in place of Cray last season and Beanie Bishop one at the cornerback position. Omari Alexander also saw significant time in the secondary last year and WKU also brings back other less-experienced players.
“It’s almost incredible to see,” Crum said. “It’s like with every rep (the younger players) get, if they mess it up they come back and fix it, and not only do they fix it, they start to make a play. That’s really exciting to build that depth.”
WKU also signed cornerbacks Miguel Edwards and Davion Williams, as well as Tre Shaw and Kahlef Hailassie, who are listed as defensive backs. All four have been on a Power Five team before.
The staff has tried to challenge the defense so far this camp ahead of its April 17 spring game to figure out who might best fit to replace what was lost from last year’s team.
“Really, we’ve got to test these guys as much as we can mentally, as much physically, but we’ve got to see what they can check and what they know and how fast they can process information,” LaRussa said. “ ... The progress is there. Is it perfect? No, but that’s why we have spring practice.”{&end}