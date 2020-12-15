Zach Kittley is Western Kentucky's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and he's planning on bringing an exciting brand of football from Houston Baptist to The Hill.
"Bottom line is I was brought here to light up the scoreboard," Kittley said Tuesday. "That's going to be the attitude we bring every day. We're going to have a mentality that we're going to score. Forty points a game is kind of the goal. ... Every meeting we walk into, we're going to have that mindset that we're going to go light up the scoreboard and we're going to score as many points as we have to to get a win because, at the end of the day, that's what we're here for, is to win football games."
Kittley's hiring was officially announced Monday, but head coach Tyson Helton said Bryan Ellis will maintain offensive coordinator duties for the Hilltoppers' LendingTree Bowl game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 26, where WKU will face Georgia State, and that he is hopeful Ellis will stay on staff in an offensive role. Helton declined to comment on the rest of the staff, instead saying he would wait to see what happens when the offseason coaching carousel begins.
Kittley said WKU's second-year head coach reached out to him a couple of weeks ago about taking the position, and went through a virtual hiring process.
"I've known about this football program for a long time and what they've been doing over the past decade," Kittley said. "This is just a great opportunity for me and my family, a step up in my career, and coach Helton's awesome."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions if the college football coaching carousel would be as active this season as most, but Kittley said he's never second-guessed his decision to take the position. He plans on being "more of the fly on the wall" until January, while also preparing everything to put the staff in the best possible position to a new style next season.
He said he flew in Thursday and planned to be at his first live practice Tuesday, and that he already had a great feel for the community, in part because of the support he received on social media when the announcement of his hiring was made.
"This seems like a really great place," Kittley said. "What I love about it is everybody here is genuine and just genuinely nice people. They're down to earth, just really good people, and that's what I love about it."
Kittley served as Houston Baptist's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2018, and helped the team to one of the best offenses in the FCS.
Houston Baptist played four games this fall and went 1-3. The losses were to North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. The Huskies beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30 on Oct. 3. Houston Baptist averaged 33.75 points per game this season and averaged 547.5 yards per game – 459.5 passing and 88 rushing. The Huskies had the best scoring offense and the best total offense of FCS teams to play multiple games this fall.
Bailey Zappe accounted for nearly all of the play at quarterback, throwing for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 of 215 passing with one interception and a quarterback rating of 159.29 in the team’s four games. Zappe’s 567 yards passing against Texas Tech were the most ever for an FCS player against an FBS defense. Zappe reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday, as well as HBU receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns.
Before his stint at Houston Baptist, Kittley spent three seasons as a graduate assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury – who Kittley said "pretty much taught me everything that I know." There he also worked with current NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Davis Webb, who finished his college career at Cal and was selected with the 87th overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Helton said Kittley 'brings a new flavor to the table,' and the new offensive coordinator said he expects the Hilltoppers to play an up-tempo style.
"We're going to line up fast, you're going to see a lot of different formational sets, motions and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, we're going to try to keep the defense on their heels and we're going to play fast," Kittley said. "That's with speed on the field, but also with tempo, so I think those are going to be the biggest things y'all are going to see and hopefully we're going to be able to bring some really, really good quarterback play back here to WKU."
Before seeing his first live practice, Kittley said the team's offensive line stuck out to him, as well as quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and tight end Joshua Simon. The line has three redshirt seniors and Pigrome is a graduate senior, but the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility for fall sport student-athletes this year because of the pandemic. The program hasn't announced yet who would be back with that or not yet, but Kittley said he expects Pigrome to be back.
WKU also recently announced the addition of Adam Cofield, a graduate transfer running back from North Dakota State who Kittley says is a "jack of all trades" and will be a huge piece of the offense next year.
"In my offense, I like to get the running back very involved – clearly runs, screens, motioning him out and putting him in some conflict with some linebackers and stuff like that – and if you go really watch his tape with what he did at North Dakota State, you're able to see that he literally can do anything," Kittley said.
The Hilltoppers went 5-6 in the regular season and struggled offensively most of the year, but the team put up 38 and 37 points in its last two games as part of a three-game winning streak.
WKU has the worst scoring offense in Conference USA at 18.8 points per game. WKU’s total offense ranks only ahead of FIU in C-USA. The Hilltoppers averaged 290.9 yards per game – 126.9 per game rushing and 164 per game passing. The Hilltoppers currently rank 114th in scoring offense of the 127 FBS teams to play this fall and 120th in total offense.
Kittley is confident with the pieces in place and new ones coming in that the Hilltoppers can hit his goal of 40 points per game.
"Absolutely, and I think that's the mentality we have to have," Kittley said. "First and foremost, it all starts with the quarterback. Got to get the right trigger man in this system, but like I said, there's a lot of pieces here – a lot of good skill players here, a really tough offensive line – so I think the sky's the limit here, and that's why I'm excited to be here with the players that we currently have and some new guys that we're going to be able to bring in."
Staples enters transfer portal
WKU redshirt senior running back Malik Staples has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The 6-1, 225-pound Lawrenceville, Ga., native started his career at Louisville, where he appeared in 20 games in two seasons at linebacker. He appeared in all 13 games at linebacker for WKU last season, with two starts, before transitioning to running back this season. He had only seven rushing attempts in 10 games this season, recording 22 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run at Louisville in the season opener.
