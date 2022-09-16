Western Kentucky's women's soccer team (3-4-2, 0-1-0 C-USA) fell to Louisiana Tech (3-5-1, 1-0-0 C-USA) 1-0 to open Conference USA play on Thursday night in Ruston, La.
"We played a very spirited LA Tech team tonight, and they deserved the victory," WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. "We will regroup and get ready for two big home games next weekend."
It was a defensive standoff for the first 70 minutes of the match, but the Lady Techsters broke through for the game-winner in the 71st minute after a corner kick bounced around in the box and found its way into the back of the net.
The goal came right after WKU's best scoring chance of the night when Lily Rummo got off a shot on goal that bounced out to Lucy Lyon, who put another shot on but the Louisiana Tech goalkeeper was able to corral the ball to stop the threat.
The first half was limited on the attacking side with only two combined shots, both coming from WKU. Both teams came out more aggressive in the second half, taking 12 combined shots in the final 45. The Lady Toppers put two shots on goal, while Louisiana Tech put four on.
WKU goalkeeper Alexis Bach made three saves in the match.
Rummo paced WKU with two shots in the match. Aspen Seaich, Sydney Ernst and Lyon each had one.
WKU will return home on Sept. 22 for the first time since Sept. 4. The Lady Toppers host UTEP for a 6 p.m. tilt and then will host North Texas on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.