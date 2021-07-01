The Western Kentucky women's basketball team's 2021-22 Conference USA schedule was announced by the league Thursday. WKU will play 18 conference games, with two games against each East Division team and one against six West Division opponents.
The Lady Toppers will play an even nine home and nine away conference games. Home matchups include Southern Miss (Dec. 30), Louisiana Tech (Jan. 1), Florida Atlantic (Jan. 20), FIU (Jan. 22), Charlotte (Feb. 3), Old Dominion (Feb. 5), UTSA (Feb. 13), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26) and Marshall (March 2).
The away schedule is FIU (Jan. 8), Rice (Jan. 13), North Texas (Jan. 15), UAB (Jan. 27), Middle Tennessee (Jan. 29), Florida Atlantic (Feb. 10), Charlotte (Feb. 17), Old Dominion (Feb. 19) and Marshall (March 5).
Streaming information and game times will be announced at a later date.
WKU will be playing the 2021 Preseason WNIT in November. The remainder of the Lady Topper non-conference schedule will be announced at a later time.