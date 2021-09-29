The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team has announced its nonconference slate for the upcoming season, which includes a preseason exhibition game, five home games, four road games and the Preseason WNIT.
The Lady Toppers open play with an exhibition Nov. 3 against West Virginia State in E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU will host Purdue on Nov. 10 to officially open the season. It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs, with the most recent matchup coming Dec. 18, 2019. in West Lafayette, Ind.
WKU will then travel to Manhattan, Kan., to play in the Preseason WNIT. The Lady Toppers will face North Carolina A&T (Nov. 12), Kansas State (Nov. 14) and UT Martin (Nov. 15). WKU and North Carolina A&T have not previously played each other. The Lady Toppers and Kansas State have met twice, with the most recent meeting coming March 28, 2006, in the WNIT. Kansas State won that game, 57-56, in overtime. WKU and UT Martin have squared off five times, with the last game also coming in the WNIT in 2016.
The Lady Toppers will return home from the tournament for a three-game homestand. WKU will host Kentucky State (Nov. 21), Indiana State (Nov. 24) and Tennessee State (Nov. 28). It will be the 11th meeting between WKU and Kentucky State, but the first since 1984. The Lady Toppers have faced Indiana State four times in program history, but not since the 1990-91 season. WKU and Tennessee State have played four times as well, with the last meeting coming in 1989.
WKU will play Bellarmine on Dec. 2 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The two teams squared off last season in Bowling Green, where the Lady Toppers picked up an 82-49 win. Overall, the two teams have played 11 times.
For the final nonconference home game, WKU will host Tennessee Tech on Dec. 5. WKU and Tennessee Tech played last season. The Golden Eagles are one of WKU’s most-played opponents in history with 39 meetings between the two teams.
The Lady Toppers will close out nonconference play with a three-game road swing starting Dec. 15 at Miami (Ohio). It will be the fifth meeting between the two programs, the last coming in 2019 in the WNIT where WKU advanced with a 67-63 win. WKU will then travel to take on Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 17. It will be the first meeting between the two teams. The Lady Toppers will play Belmont in Nashville on Dec. 22 to conclude nonconference play. It will be the 13th game all-time between the two teams.
The Lady Toppers begin C-USA play at home Dec. 30 against Southern Miss.