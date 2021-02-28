In its first road trip since the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, the Western Kentucky volleyball team swept Marshall 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22) at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va., on Sunday.
With the Lady Toppers’ ninth sweep of the season, WKU’s streak of sets has grown to 24.
“Pretty frustrating offensively for our team today,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “Marshall is a good team defensively and that certainly played a role. They forced us into a lot of errors that aren’t typical of our team. Our defense allowed us to stay in the match and find a way to win. We’re looking forward to getting back on the court tomorrow.”
WKU continues to add onto its best undefeated start in program history at 10-0. The Lady Toppers have pushed out to a 5-0 record in Conference USA.
Marshall came out strong in the opening frame as action saw five ties. There was just one lead change in the set though, coming when the Lady Toppers went on a 3-0 run after trailing 9-7. While the Herd forced a couple ties after that, WKU never trailed again, scoring seven of the final 11 points in the frame. Lauren Matthews’ second kill of the set secured the 25-20 victory and a 1-0 lead in the match.
After the Thundering Herd knotted set two at 6-all, a Matthews kill followed by a Katie Isenbarger block pushed the Lady Tops back ahead for good. Ahead 13-10, kills from Kayland Jackson and Matthews gave WKU a 15-10 lead and after a service error, the Lady Toppers rattled off three more points for an 18-11 advantage. A kill from Avri Davis shut the door on a 25-17 second-set victory.
Out of the break, WKU opened the scoring with a kill by Jackson before the Thundering Herd responded with four straight points. The Lady Toppers were the first to double digits again in the frame at 10-9 before Marshall knotted it back up. WKU began to pull away thanks to a 3-0 run and then surged ahead to a 20-16 lead, but Marshall wouldn’t go quietly as the Herd pulled back within two at 23-21 before an errant Marshall attack and kill by Briggs closed the 25-22 win.
WKU racked up 20 kills in the final frame while limiting the Herd to just 10 for the second-straight set.
Matthews registered 15 kills against just two errors for a .419 hitting clip to go along with four blocks and a dig. She’s now posted three straight matches with 14 or more kills. Briggs had 14 kills and 16 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Her 16 digs is a season-best and matches her career-high in a three-set match. Jackson and Katie Isenbarger each added seven kills.
Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the Hilltopper offense to a .233 rate while racking up 45 assists. She added six digs and a pair of blocks as well. A total of 45 assists in a three-set match ties the third-most in a sweep across the NCAA this season.
Logan Kael led the WKU defense with 20 digs – her third 20-dig outing as a Lady Topper and first of the season. Ashley Hood added 10 digs. Hallie Shelton added nine digs as well.
WKU will close out the series at Marshall on Monday with a noon CT first serve from the Cam Henderson Center.
Commented