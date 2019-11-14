Western Kentucky women's golf coach Adam Gary announced the addition of three new Lady Toppers during the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.
Rylea Marcum hails from Georgetown and attends Great Crossings High School. She is currently the No. 1 female junior golfer in the Commonwealth according to Golfweek. She has three top-15 finishes with the American Junior Golf Association, including a top-three finish at the Randy Wise Junior Open in August.
Marcum finished seventh at state after notching a second-place finish in the region. She earned first-team all-state honors for her performance in the tournament.
"Rylea brings a lot of national golf experience to the team,” Gary said in a news release. “She is one of the highest ranked players to come out of the state of Kentucky in a few years. Her grit and determination will make her an impact player immediately. I'm really looking forward to watching her career here on the Hill."
Moving from Mount Pleasant, S.C., to WKU, Rachel Rich brings championship experience to the Lady Tops. She has been a part of three high school state champion teams and won the WSCGA State Tournament in 2018. She was the runner-up for the same tournament in 2018.
Rich currently attends Oceanside Collegiate Academy, where she ranks third in the state of South Carolina, according to Junior Golf Scoreboard. She is a six-time high school varsity letterman and four-time all-state honoree. Rich also recorded a top-eight finish at the AJGA Girls Championship earlier this year.
"As a member of three state title winning teams, Rachel brings a lot of positive team experiences to WKU,” said Gary of the South Carolina native. “Her game has excelled tremendously in the last couple of years, because of her work ethic and positive attitude. I'm excited to have her be a part of our team."
Addie Westbrook is a multi-sport athlete at Taylor County High School, playing golf, softball and volleyball. She was the winner of the Region 4 High School Tournament and was the Region 4 Player of the Year.
She earned second-team all-state honors for her performance in golf. She recently competed in the second-annual Mason Cup at The Club at Olde Stone. She also earned all-district accolades for her efforts on the volleyball court.
"Addie brings a lot to the team as a multi-sport athlete,” said Gary of the Kentucky native. “She may not have as much experience, but she brings competitiveness and athleticism to the course. I'm excited to watch her game develop here."
