The Western Kentucky women's golf claimed its first win of the season in its fall finale at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic. WKU shot a 54-hole total of 12-over 876 to win by a five-stroke margin in the 17-team field and record the lowest 54-hole team score in tournament history, dating back to 2007.
“This was a great way to finish the fall season and to build momentum going into the spring,” coach Adam Gary said in a news release on the team victory.
WKU was led by Mary Joiner and Megan Clarke who each finished in the top-10. Joiner placed fourth after shooting a final round 74 for a three-day total of 2-under 214. This was the senior’s second top-five finish of the season.
English-native Clarke recorded her first top-10 finish of the year with a final-round 1-over 73 at the par-72, 6,088-yard Diamante Country Club. Her even-par 54-hole total of 216 was good for sixth place, her best finish of the season thus far.
“I’m proud of how Mary and Megan performed this week,” Gary said. “Megan really enjoys this course and I feel like Mary wanted to do well after being sick and withdrawing (from this event) last year. Mary put a new putter in the bag this week and got a good feel for the greens.”
The team’s final round score of 299 was finished off by freshman Sarah Arnold and senior Abigail Smee. Arnold shot a 5-over 77 on Tuesday while Smee earned the Lady Tops’ third score with a 3-over 75. The two tied for 39th after reaching a 54-hole total of 227.
Wrapping up the WKU lineup was Bailey Tyree. The senior carded a final-round 83, adding to a 54-hole total of 230. Tyree finished tied for 55th.
This victory marked Gary’s seventh win in just six seasons at the helm. He is the first Lady Topper Golf coach to win at least one tournament in each of his first six seasons. This was also the largest tournament WKU has won outright under Gary, outshooting 16 teams for the title. Gary’s squad tied for first in a field of 20 at the MSU Citrus Challenge Invitational back in the spring of 2016.
Results – Final Round
4. Mary Joiner – 69, 71, 74 – 214
6. Megan Clarke – 75, 68, 73 – 216
T39. Sarah Arnold – 74, 76, 77 – 227
T39. Abigail Smee – 79, 73, 75 – 227
T55. Bailey Tyree – 73, 74, 83 – 230
