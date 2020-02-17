WKU women’s golf held strong in its first event of the season as the Lady Toppers sit in fourth after two rounds of the Amelia Island Collegiate hosted by Jacksonville. WKU shot an 8-over 296 in the opening round followed by a 7-over 295 in the second 18 holes to be 15-over on the day.
Juniors Megan Clarke and Olivia Reed fired some of WKU’s best rounds of the event, leading the team in 36-hole totals at the par-72, 6,029-yard Amelia National Golf Club. Clarke shot a first-round 74 and followed it with a 2-under 70 to tie for fifth in the opening day. She finished her final four holes with two birdies and sits two shots out of the top three.
Reed carded WKU’s best first round at even-par 72. She shot a 1-over 73 in the second round, finishing at 1-over 145 for the day. She is one shot back from the top five as she is tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard.
Freshman Sarah Arnold made a five-shot improvement from the first to second rounds, shooting 77 and 72 for a 36-hole total of 5-over 149. Arnold is just one shot out of the top 25 in the standings.
Rounding out the Lady Topper lineup were seniors Abigail Smee and Mary Joiner. Smee shot a first-round 75 and second-round 80 while Joiner notched a 75 and 82 on the first day of the Collegiate.
Competing as one of five individuals at the event was senior Bailey Tyree. The Lady Topper leads those five, currently tied for 52nd after carding a pair of 77s.
WKU will get back on the course on Tuesday morning with a final round shotgun start beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST.
Results – First and second round
T5. Megan Clarke – 74, 70 – 144
T7. Olivia Reed – 72, 73 – 145
T29. Sarah Arnold – 77, 72 – 149
T52. Bailey Tyree* – 77, 77 – 154
T56. Abigail Smee – 75, 80 – 155
T64. Mary Joiner – 75, 82 – 157
*denotes competing as individual
