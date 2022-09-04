Western Kentucky's Abby Davis (6) and Belmont’s Maci Pekmezian (14) battle for a header during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Lady Topper soccer fans watch the match from the parking structure during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky's Alexis Bach (18) punches a header by Belmont's Addy Pitts (2) out during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky's Briana Sayoc (28) and Belmont's Carly Ross (9) battle for a header during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky's Kayla Meyer (24) and Belmont's Kennedy Wise (8) battle for the ball during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky's Lucy Lyon (19) and Belmont’s Anna Sweeney (10) battle for a header during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky's Lucy Lyon (19) and Belmont's Avery Nowak (3) battle for a header during an NCAA women’s college soccer game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
The Western Kentucky women's soccer team ended its match against Belmont in a 0-0 tie Sunday at the WKU Soccer Complex.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor. … I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”
Both teams failed to score, but the Lady Toppers (2-2-2) outshot the Bruins (1-1-3) 20-7 on the day. WKU had several dangerous scoring attempts, including a goal that was called off due to WKU being offsides and a close-range free kick that Belmont goalkeeper Sarah Doyle saved.
It was the second straight shutout for goalkeeper Alexis Bach and the WKU defense after a 1-0 win Thursday against Kentucky.
Brooke Sleeva paced the Lady Toppers with five shots, while Lily Rummo had three shots with two being on goal.
WKU will be on the road for the next three matches, taking on Ole Miss (Sept. 8), Arkansas State (Sept. 11) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 15).