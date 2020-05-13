Two Western Kentucky athletic teams were honored Tuesday for their success in the classroom as women's golf and women's soccer received NCAA Academic Performance Rate Public Recognition Awards for having a multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores in the top 10 percent nationally through the 2018-19 academic year.
Nearly 1,400 total programs from 326 schools nationally were honored in Tuesday's release.
WKU has had multiple programs honored for five consecutive seasons for the first time since the APR recognition program began.
Lady Topper golf has now earned the award in four consecutive seasons. This is the first time Lady Topper soccer has been honored in the program.
The APR provides a real-time look at a program's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.
The programs recognized Tuesday posted multiyear APRs in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport. The full APR report will be released on May 19.
Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes earned their degrees from WKU with a combined grade point average of over 3.15. WKU athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64 percent Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12 percent higher than the university's general student body (52 percent).
