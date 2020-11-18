The Western Kentucky tennis team has announced its 2021 spring schedule, with a total of 22 dual matches leading up to the Conference USA Championship in Denton, Texas. The Lady Toppers begin the season Jan. 18 with a road match at Bellarmine.
The team has five home matches and four regular-season C-USA matches on the slate.
"We feel that this team is very experienced, so we wanted to upgrade the schedule along with it," head coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We have a lot of good teams on this schedule; Cincinnati, Kentucky, UT Martin coming in, as well as playing LA Tech and Southern Miss (and others) in Conference USA."
WKU finished its 2020 spring season with a 6-10 dual match record before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Toppers return six letter winners – Lisa Friess, Laura Bernardos, Cora-Lynn von Dungern, Tristen Bryant-Otake, Lauren Joch and Kyla Dilger – to go along with newcomers Alexis Cramer and Adriana Subias.
The Lady Toppers played in one fall tournament – the MTSU Invitational – where the team was able to compete in 19 singles matches and seven doubles matches. WKU will return to organized team practices at the start of 2021 in preparation for the spring season.
2021 WKU Lady Topper Tennis Spring Schedule
Jan. 18 at Bellarmine - 1 p.m.
Jan. 23 at Lipscomb - 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Cincinnati - 5 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Kentucky - 5 p.m.
Feb. 5 vs. UT Martin - 2 p.m.
Feb. 6 at Northern Kentucky - 5 p.m.
Feb. 14 at Chattanooga - 2 p.m.
Feb. 22 vs. North Alabama - 1 p.m.
Feb. 27 at Butler - 2 p.m.
Feb. 28 at Ball State - 1 p.m.
Mar. 5 vs. LA Tech* (at MTSU) - 1 p.m.
Mar. 6 vs. Southern Miss* (at MTSU) - 11 a.m.
Mar. 7 vs. Missouri State - 11 a.m.
Mar. 12 at Austin Peay - 12 p.m.
Mar. 14 at Murray State - 1 p.m.
Mar. 21 at Belmont - 1 p.m.
Mar. 27 vs. UAB* - 2 p.m.
Mar. 28 at Alabama A&M - 2 p.m.
Apr. 3 at Middle Tennessee* - TBD
Apr. 7 at Tennessee State - 1 p.m.
Apr. 10 vs. Saint Louis - 11 a.m.
Apr. 11 at Dayton - TBD
Apr. 22-25 - Conference USA Championship (Denton, Texas)
*Conference USA match
