Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson has announced the signing of Shannon Keck, who inked her National Letter of Intent to play for the Lady Toppers next fall.
A middle hitter from Newark, Ohio, Keck played her high school career at Newark Catholic, leading the Green Wave to four straight league championships. Most recently in 2019, Keck led her squad to an appearance in the OHSAA state semifinals after Newark Catholic locked up a regional championship.
In her senior campaign, Keck was tabbed the Division IV Player of the Year after the Green Wave won their first district title since 2015 and first in Division IV since 2014. For the second consecutive season, Keck was tabbed first-team all-district after earning second-team recognition as a sophomore.
As a senior, Keck registered 227 kills while operating at a .346 hitting percentage. Defensively, she tallied 101 blocks to go along with 122 digs across 71 sets played.
Across her career, Keck racked up 773 kills and a .294 hitting clip. She posted 202 solo blocks and 359 total blocks to go along with 75 aces.
