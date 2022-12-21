Western Kentucky women's soccer coach Jason Neidell and his staff added three more to the 2023 roster with a pair of transfers in Olivia Cooke and Rachel Dewey and a high school signee in Sarah Duginske.
The three new additions will join the seven already signed for the 2023.
Olivia Cooke
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. | DePaul University | University of South Florida | Bill Brothers Secondary School | Defender | 5-8
Cooke was with DePaul for the 2021 and 2022 seasons after playing the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons at South Florida. She has played 41 total games as a collegiate player, starting in 13. She has notched five total points with one goal and three assists.
Cooke was selected to the Ontario Soccer Regional Excel Soccer Program in 2015, 2017 and 2018. She picked for the Ontario Provincial Team in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2017, she served as the team's co-captain. She was a starter in the 2017 Canada Games and her team earned a silver medal. She was named to the Canadian U17 National Team in 2018. In 2019, she played with the U20 Canadian National Team Program.
Neidell on Cooke:
"Olivia is a seasoned player with great experience at the collegiate and international level. She has tremendous versatility and is willing and capable of playing on both sides of the ball. Most importantly, Olivia is just a tough and fierce competitor."
Rachel Dewey
Indianapolis, Ind. | Xavier University | Triton Central High School | Midfielder | 5-5
Dewey played at Xavier from 2018 through the 2022 season. In 2022, she started in the final 14 matches of the season and played in all 22 for the Musketeers. She notched four assists on the season. Xavier went 14-4-5 on the season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Dewey played in 67 matches for Xavier, starting in 55. She totaled eight points on one goal and four assists. She was named to the All-Academic Team four times.
Dewey graduated from Triton Central High School where she played four years of varsity soccer. She was the team's captain and named to the All-District First Team. She earned All-Indiana Crossroads Conference honors every year. Her team was sectional champions three times, winning the regional championships in 2014 and 2017. She broke the program's assists record, notching 30 assists in a season.
On the club side, Dewey played four years for Indiana Fire Juniors. She also played with the ODP state and regional team.
Neidell on Dewey:
"Rachel brings four years of high level experience with her from Xavier University, where she started as an outside back this past season. Rachel is a technical and athletic player who is more comfortable playing in the midfield line. We are excited to see what she can bring to the team."
Sarah Duginske
McHenry, Ill. | McHenry Upper Campus | Defender | 5-9
Duginske was named to All-Sectional, All-Conference and All-Area teams during her time in high school. She was also named the team's MVP and was a team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior.
On the club side, she played with the Crystal Lake Force U19. Duginske and the team were President's Cup champions five times, a semifinalist for the Illinois State Cup, first place in the Premier League twice and earned first place in the Midwest Conference.
Duginske was named IWSL Player of the Week twice and was also a captain with the team. Her record with the team is 18-1-1. She has scored nine goals with the team while playing a predominantly defensive position. The team has notched 12 shutouts and has given up just seven total goals in 20 games.
Neidell on Duginske:
"Sarah is a center back who is athletic, good in the air, and tough as nails. She was a late addition for 2023 who showed up in a big way at our most recent ID Camp in November. With the departure of two defensive captains over the past two seasons, Sarah adds more depth to our back line."