The Western Kentucky soccer team and Old Dominion played to a 1-1 draw Friday in Norfolk, Va.
The tie sets up the Lady Toppers for a chance at the Conference USA East Division title against Charlotte on April 9.
“ODU is always a tough team,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “They are well-organized, physical and technical in the right places. Playing here at ODU has been an incredible challenge for us since we joined C-USA. I am proud of our effort and fight tonight. The tie officially clinched our spot in the C-USA Tournament and has set up an opportunity to win the East Division championship next week against Charlotte. I am really happy for our players.”
WKU (6-1-2 overall, 3-0-2 C-USA) struck first with a goal in the 35th minute. Ambere Barnett was awarded a penalty kick and Monarchs goalkeeper Kasey Perry made the save but did not secure the ball. Barnett got a second shot off and sent it to the back of the net.
Old Dominion's (4-4-2, 3-2-1 C-USA) Morgan Hall scored the equalizer in the 79th minute and neither team was able to score in the remaining regulation or two overtime periods.
With the tie, WKU remains the only team in C-USA without a loss with a 3-0-2 record in league play. The Lady Toppers’ 11 points in the conference standings put them in first place in the East and gives them the most points in the league overall.
The tie also extended WKU’s unbeaten streak to eight matches. The Lady Toppers clinched a spot in the C-USA Tournament that will be played April 13-17 in Houston, hosted by Rice.
The match against Charlotte will be WKU's regular-season finale. The match is set for a 6 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.