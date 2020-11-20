Western Kentucky women's basketball coach Greg Collins announced changes to the 2020-21 schedule on Friday.
The Lady Toppers' matchup against Bellarmine has been moved to Dec. 16. The game was originally scheduled Dec. 2. With that game moving, the Dec. 5 matchup between WKU and Ball State in E.A. Diddle Arena will be the Lady Toppers' home opener.
WKU's series against Marshall in January has also changed. The contest between the two teams in Huntington, W.Va., will take place Jan. 14, and the teams will square off again in Bowling Green on Jan. 17. Those games were originally scheduled Jan. 15 and 16.
