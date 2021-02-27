After a 15-day hiatus, the Western Kentucky tennis team will play its seventh match of the season when it travels to Ball State on Sunday.
The Lady Toppers and Cardinals face off in Muncie, Ind., with a noon start.
WKU (1-5) last competed Feb. 12 at Chattanooga. Although the team fell by a score of 5-2, there were two three-set singles matches that the Lady Toppers lost that would have flipped the result the other way. In that match against the Mocs, Lauren Joch won her singles match at the No. 5 position. It was the Irmo, S.C., native's first singles win of the season. She previously had one loss and one unfinished match at the No. 6 spot.
So far this season, WKU's strength has been its doubles play. The Lady Toppers have earned the opening doubles point in four of six team matches and they have an overall 9-7 doubles record. The pair of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern has a 3-2 mark at the No. 1 spot, while the duo of Laura Bernardos and Samantha Martinez has a 3-0 record at the No. 2 position.
Ball State (6-2), meanwhile, has won six straight matches after starting the 2021 season 0-2. The first two competitions were losses to Louisville and Notre Dame, while the past six were victories over Valparaiso, Middle Tennessee, Youngstown State twice and Oakland twice. No. 1 singles player Emma Peeler and No. 3 singles player Jessica Braun have a combined 7-4 record to lead the team.
