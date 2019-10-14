Western Kentucky's volleyball team won its 15th straight match Sunday at Florida International to secure the best start in program history at 19-1 with the 3-0 sweep.
The Lady Toppers claimed their 13th sweep of the season, an NCAA best, while taking down the Panthers 25-12, 25-18 and 26-24.
“This was a tough road trip for sure,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We faced two quality teams and logged a lot of miles traveled. I thought we came with great energy today and were able to set the tone early in the match. I’m proud of our effort.”
With their NCAA-best 19th win of the season, the Lady Toppers also maintained the second-best win percentage in the nation behind undefeated No. 1 Baylor. WKU has also pushed its Conference USA record to a 5-0 mark. Entering the match, FIU owned a share of the sixth-longest home win streak in the country at 14 matches before WKU secured another sweep. The Panthers are now 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in C-USA action.
WKU’s 15-match win streak matches the sixth-longest streak in program history.
Lauren Matthews led WKU with a match-high 14 kills – seven of which came in the third frame – while hitting at a .419 clip on the day. The Indianapolis native also racked up four blocks with two in the final set.
Paige Briggs joined Matthews in double digits with 10 kills to go along with seven digs, an ace and a block assist while working at a .250 clip.
Kayland Jackson and Sophia Cerino finished with seven kills each while Katie Isenbarger added four along with four blocks. The Tops finished with nine blocks.
As a team, WKU worked at a .283 offensive clip while holding FIU to a .063 rate. The Panthers are the third team the Lady Toppers have held below a .100 hitting percentage this season. Nadia Dieudonne tallied 38 assists along with five digs and two blocks in the win.
Logan Kael led WKU with nine digs, while Hallie Shelton posted eight.
WKU will close its three-match road trip at Middle Tennessee on Friday before returning home for its final home match of October on Sunday as UTSA comes to town.
