After splitting its opening Conference USA series last weekend, the Western Kentucky women's basketball team is preparing to open its home-and-home rivalry series with Marshall.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the series with the Thundering Herd at 5 p.m. CT Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va., before a second meeting between the two at E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday.
"We'll try to get one win first," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "One at a time. Just like the trip to LA Tech when we were worried about Friday before we worried about Saturday, we're going to worry about Thursday before we worry about Sunday."
WKU (2-6 overall, 1-1 C-USA) had its originally scheduled conference opening series against Charlotte postponed, before splitting last weekend's series with the Lady Techsters. The Lady Toppers won Friday's meeting with Louisiana Tech 61-55 behind a 21-point, 13-rebound performance from Fatou Pouye. Hope Sivori posted a career-high 23 points to lead WKU in its 58-52 loss to the Lady Techsters on Saturday.
Pouye is leading the Lady Toppers through eight games with 13 points per game, while freshman Ally Collett is averaging 11 points and Meral Abdelgawad is averaging 9.4 points and 9.0 rebounds. All-league forward Raneem Elgedawy is back on campus from her home in Egypt and working to return to the team, but, as of Wednesday, was not expected to play in Thursday's game.
WKU's offense ranks 13th of the 14 teams in C-USA at 57 points per game, with only Marshall (2-4, 1-3) trailing at 56 points per game. Two of the Herd's three conference losses have come in overtime – Marshall split with Louisiana Tech and was swept at Charlotte. Neither team has shot the ball well this season, and the two currently rank in the bottom three in the league in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. WKU and Marshall rank in the top half of the league in scoring defense – the Lady Toppers third at 64.3 points allowed per game and the Herd sixth at 65.8 points allowed per game.
Collins has emphasized the importance of rebounding during his time as WKU's coach, and it'll be important Thursday with both teams shooting poorly thus far. The Lady Toppers average 37.1 rebounds per game and Marshall averages 39.2, and the two are 13th and 14th in rebounding margin, respectively, in C-USA.
"If you've got two teams that aren't shooting the ball well, you've better be good at rebounding," Collins said. "That's what it'll come down to, is making sure we defend and rebound.
"We've got to remember that they still have good shooters. They've not shot the ball particularly well this season, but they're still good shooters, just like Louisiana Tech has some kids that can really shoot the ball well as they proved here last year in the last game of the season. You can't forget just because you've got a short sample size or a small sample size, that all of a sudden that's reflective of their overall ability, because it's not."
Marshall has been without some key players for much of the season because of health reasons, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Kristen Mayo, Kia Sivils and Lorelei Roper have each played only the first two games, starting both, for example. The three are listed as probable starters on the team's game notes, but have also been listed as probable starters entering the two C-USA series.
2019 Kentucky Miss Basketball Savannah Wheeler leads Marshall with 14 points per game, and Alexis Johnson and Taylor Pearson add another 11.3 and 9.5 points per game, respectively.
"They're still aggressive. Offensively, they still push the ball, they're still looking for quick shots," Collins said. "They've got a bunch of players – Savannah Wheeler, Pearson – they've got kids that can go off and score a lot of points in a hurry, and they just haven't done that right now.
"I think they're like a lot of us trying to figure out week-by-week, almost game-by-game, who you have, who's going to be able to play, who's quarantined, who's not able to play. They've got some really key players that aren't playing right now. ... If they show up on Thursday, they're automatically a better team – better than the 56 points that they're averaging and, just like us, at some point when Raneem is able to play, that makes us a better team."
WKU holds a 14-1 series lead and has won eight straight games against Marshall, including two last season.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (2-6, 1-1) AT MARSHALL (2-4, 1-3)
5 p.m. Thursday, Huntington, W.Va.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (13.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (6.7 ppg, 3.9 apg).
MARSHALL
Kia Sivils, g, 5-7, jr. (1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Kristen Mayo, g, 5-5, sr. (5.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg); CC Mays, g, 5-8, fr. (5.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Savannah Wheeler, g, 5-6, so. (14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Lorelei Roper, f/c, 6-1, jr. (6.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (44-28, third season; 43-27 overall), WKU; Tony Kemper (41-56, fourth season; 41-56 overall), Marshall.
Series record
WKU leads the series 14-1 (WKU won the last meeting 79-65 on Feb. 20 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU lost 58-52 at Louisiana Tech on Saturday; Marshall lost in overtime 65-56 at Charlotte on Saturday.
