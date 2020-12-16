The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday.
After three losses to start the year, the young Lady Toppers gained some confidence by starting fast and closing strong in the second half to blow out Bellarmine 82-49 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I think that was the key, was confidence – that’s what we need,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “We need a little bit of confidence. That doesn’t mean everything’s fixed and everything’s good, but it sure makes it a lot better when you believe in yourself.”
All 10 WKU (1-3) players to appear in the game scored, led by 15 points from freshman Hope Sivori, who made her first start in college. Ally Collett and Fatou Pouye each had 14 points, and Meral Abdelgawad had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Lady Toppers finished plus-11 on the boards and had 22 assists, led by Sivori’s 11.
“It’s just our confidence – that’s really what we’ve been struggling with, because we have six true freshmen and one redshirt – so it was really just us, when the lights turn on, to be able to make shots, hit open looks, where in practice we hit open looks all the time. It’s just when those lights turned on, it was almost like that freshman mentality of, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a game,’ ” Sivori said. “I think today we had a lot of confidence in ourselves coming into the game, so I think that really helped a lot.”
Nine of Collett’s 14 points came in the opening period, which WKU ended with a nine-point lead. Collett knocked down three 3-pointers in the frame – the Lady Toppers went 4 of 8 from deep in the quarter, after going a combined 3 of 30 in the two previous games – and WKU turned the ball over just one time.
WKU finished 10 of 27 from 3-point range.
“It was good to see Ally have some 3s fall for her,” Collins said. “I told her as we walked out for warmups, ‘If you don’t shoot it, it’s not going to go in, so don’t be afraid to let the thing go when you get an open look.’ I was glad she had some success putting that ball in.”
Despite a five-minute scoring drought in the second quarter, WKU held a 39-27 lead at the break, thanks to a 10-0 closing run.
The Lady Toppers cruised in the second half, outscoring Bellarmine (0-2) 43-22 over the final two quarters. WKU used an 11-0 run to help take a 59-39 lead into the fourth, and built its lead up to as many as 37 with 2:00 to play on a layup from Megan Landsiedel.
“The confidence is not necessarily from the score, and it’s not necessarily from the win,” Collins said. “The confidence is from doing things that we’ve practiced over and over, and doing those things successfully in the game. That’s where the confidence grows, and then playing together.
“ ... The confidence isn’t from just winning and just scoring points. The confidence is from doing things that we’ve practiced and being successful, and then sharing the ball and knowing that leads to points for the team.”
Bailee Harney led Bellarmine with 11 points and Ashlee Harris had nine. The Knights are scheduled to host Western Illinois on Saturday.
WKU is scheduled to remain home for its final two nonconference games, starting with a 6 p.m. meeting with Mercer on Friday.
