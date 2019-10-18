Dee Givens knows Western Kentucky hasn’t had a problem scoring. The Lady Toppers were one of Conference USA's top scoring teams last season, but they often had trouble on the defensive side.
Times may be different now.
“I think we’re really good on defense right now,” the redshirt senior Givens said. “It’s ahead of our offense right now, so we try to work together every day and try to be the best we can be.”
Givens and fellow senior Whitney Creech are the veterans of a Lady Topper team that didn’t lose much production from the 2018-19 season that ended in the third round of the WNIT. Bench players Sidnee Bopp and Jae’Lisa Allen were the only departures that contributed on the box score.
Entering Greg Collins’ second season, the coach returns Givens (17.6 points per game), Creech (6.1), junior forward Raneem Elgedawy (15.4) and sophomore guard Meral Abdelgawad (8.1). Senior Alexis Brewer, who averaged 11.4 points per game last year, is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and will be slow to return anytime soon.
Collins’ first season was about defining roles and replacing offensive production that graduated. Now that the system is his own after one season, roles are much more established. The Lady Toppers host Kentucky Wesleyan for an exhibition Oct. 31 before opening the regular season at Louisville on Nov. 5.
“We’re coming around the corner from starting the season, so I think that’s a big change from last year,” Collins said. “We were trying to define roles because we graduated so much offense, so now we have a lot returning. But we have a lot of new faces and we’re blending those in, but we have the chemistry.”
Fans got a look at the new Lady Toppers roster to open Thursday night’s Hilltopper Hysteria event. Givens led all scorers in a 12-minute scrimmage by shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point range for the black squad in a Red vs. Black matchup.
“It felt good,” Givens said. “It was my last time doing this, so it felt amazing coming out and trying to put on a show for the fans. Coach Collins wanted to emphasize defense more this year because we basically return all of our scoring from last year. That was our flaw last year and rebounding, too.”
WKU has built enough depth that it won’t ask three freshmen to contribute right away. But Collins still likes what’s seen so far from De’Myla Brown, Hya Haywood and Tori Hunter off the bench. They’ve also added size to help Elgedawy, who along with Givens was named to the C-USA All-Conference Preseason Team.
Winchester native Sandra Skinner (6-foot-1) is eligible this year after sitting out last season as a transfer and Collins also added a 6-4 freshman forward in Hunter.
Glasgow native Bree Glover, who transferred from Campbellsville after two previous seasons at Mississippi, had two blocks and three rebounds in the 12-minute scrimmage Thursday.
“Team chemistry is really good,” Collins said. “You can see the effort on the court. The takeaways and things we have to clean up are the execution type stuff. We have to take better care of the ball, do better with passes and setting screens and finishing plays, but the effort is there.”
