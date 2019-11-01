The Western Kentucky women's soccer team concluded the regular season on a positive note Friday night with a 3-1 win at Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.
The Lady Toppers will enter the Conference USA Tournament on a two-game winning streak. The full C-USA Tournament bracket will be released Saturday morning by the league.
WKU (10-6-1 overall, 6-4 C-USA) secured its 14th 10-win season with the victory and its first since 2016. Marshall fell to 4-14 and 2-8 in C-USA.
Lucy Lyon put the Lady Toppers on the board first in the 20th minute on an unassisted goal for the first goal of her career. Just over two minutes later, Ashley Leonard found the back of the net and gave WKU a 2-0 lead.
In the 31st minute, the Thundering Herd got in on the scoring action and brought the match to a one-goal game.
Both teams were held scoreless most of the second half, but Isidora Pekez broke through in the 77th minute to score her first career goal and to give WKU some breathing room with a 3-1 lead. Deven Jackson found Pekez outside the 18-yard box and Pekez floated up over the Marshall keeper for the score.
Leonard’s goal in the first half was her eighth of the season and ties her for the ninth most in a season for a WKU player.
WKU outshot the Thundering Herd 14-7 in the match including an 8-3 advantage in the second half.
Goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac got the win for the Lady Toppers with a two-save effort on the night. Ashley Kobylinski came in to relieve Ulliac in the second half, playing 28 minutes.
