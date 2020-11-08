The Western Kentucky women's golf team is slated to finish its fall schedule at the Mercer Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in Macon, Ga. The event will round out the Lady Toppers' five-event fall, setting them up to compete in at least three events in the spring to be eligible for NCAA competition.
WKU finished seventh at the Callaway Gardens Invitational in its most recent event. Senior captain Megan Clarke led the Lady Toppers in scoring, finishing ninth individually and notching her sixth top-10 finish.
Leading off the top of WKU’s lineup at Mercer is graduate senior Mary Joiner. The Franklin native leads the team in stroke average thus far in 2020 and has recorded a top-20 finish in each of the Lady Toppers’ four events.
England native Clarke is set to follow Joiner in the lineup. She has finished in the top-25 in each of WKU’s fall tournaments.
Senior Olivia Reed will take the third spot followed by Teri Doss in the fourth. The Lady Toppers will play with a traditional five-count-four lineup as sophomore Sarah Arnold finishes off the roster. Freshman Rachel Rich will compete as an individual.
There are 10 teams in the field in Macon including three schools in Golfweek’s top-30; WKU is No. 27 on the list headed into the Invitational. BYU, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, East Tennessee State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Troy and Western Carolina will compete against the Lady Tops at the event.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to play 36 holes Monday followed by the final 18 on Tuesday at the par-72, 6,218-yard Brickyard Golf Course. Due to COVID-9 precautions, the six Lady Toppers will split into two groups to play with just each other rather than other schools. Monday’s first round will be a 7 a.m. shotgun start.
