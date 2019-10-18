The Western Kentucky soccer team couldn't put a dent in the North Texas home winning streak and fell 2-0 on Friday night. The Mean Green had not been beaten at home in 25 straight matches and 52 consecutive home conference matches.
WKU falls to 8-5-1 on the season and 4-3 in Conference USA play. The Lady Tops will have a quick turnaround with a match at Rice on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT.
The Mean Green had a throw-in that set up a goal in the 13th minute. A few minutes before halftime, North Texas added to its lead after Anne-Marie Ulliac made a save but was unable to secure the ball and a Mean Green player sent it to the back of the net.
In the second half, Kaylyn Bryant had a close call as she headed the ball away from the keeper into the goal, but a North Texas defender was able to get in front of it just before it crossed the goal line.
Later in the half, Ambere Barnett also put North Texas in danger as she played up on the Mean Green keeper and was able to gain possession of the ball. With a defender to her side and the keeper behind her, Barnett quickly played the ball toward the goal but sent it wide left.
Ulliac kept the Mean Green from adding to their score in the second half. One close call came when North Texas was able to penetrate into the box and the ball pinged between WKU defenders and Mean Green offensive players. The ball finally popped out of the scrum and Ulliac was there to intercept it as it made its way into the goal through the air.
Ulliac finished the night with four saves.
Barnett was the only Lady Topper to record multiple shots in the game. Bryant, Sydney Ernst, Kerragan Mulzer and Katie Erwin also had shots in the match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.