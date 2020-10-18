The Western Kentucky women's tennis team completed two full days of competition at the MTSU Tournament this weekend in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Lady Toppers played a total of 19 singles matches and seven doubles matches overall against host Middle Tennessee and visiting East Tennessee State.
"We had a very good first day at the tournament. It was good to see the team step up to the next level against some really good teams," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "I think overall we came away with a tremendous amount of positives from the weekend."
In singles play, Laura Bernardos, Cora-Lynn von Dungern, Lisa Friess and Lauren Joch each earned a victory.
Bernardos had a two-set sweep of ETSU's Mayya Gorbunova, while Joch took care of MTSU's Noelle Mauro in two sets. In third-set tiebreakers, von Dungern defeated ETSU's Emilia Alfaro, while Friess edged out MTSU's Lilly-Sophie Schmidt.
In doubles action, the Lady Toppers put together a 3-4 overall record. The duos of von Dungern-Friess, Bernardos-Friess and Bryant-Otake-Joch earned victories during the competition.
Singles (sorted alphabetically by WKU player)
- Bernardos (WKU) def. Gorbunova (ETSU): 6-1, 6-2
- Z. Barnard (MTSU) def. Bernardos (WKU): 6-1, 2-6, 10-5
- Pacual (ETSU) def. Bernardos (WKU): 2-6, 6-2, 13-11
- Bahena (ETSU) def. Bryant-Otake (WKU): 3-6, 6-2, 10-3
- Burrows (MTSU) def. Bryant-Otake (WKU): 6-3, 5-7, 10-7
- Morales (ETSU) def. Bryant-Otake (WKU): 6-1, 6-1
- Gupta (MTSU) def. Cramer (WKU): 6-3, 7-5
- Carvajal (ETSU) def. Cramer (WKU): 6-3, 6-3
- L. Barnard (MTSU) def. Cramer (WKU): 6-1, 6-4
- Carvajal (ETSU) def. von Dungern (WKU): 7-6, 6-3
- L. Barnard (MTSU) def. von Dungern (WKU): 6-0, 4-6, 10-8
- von Dungern (WKU) def. Alfaro (ETSU): 7-6, 0-6, 10-8
- Friess (WKU) def. Schmidt (MTSU): 2-6, 6-1, 11-9
- Gorbunova (ETSU) def. Friess (WKU): 6-0, 6-3
- Z. Barnard (MTSU) def. Friess (WKU): 4-6, 6-1, 11-9
- Joch (WKU) def. Mauro (MTSU): 6-2, 6-0
- Bahena (ETSU) def. Joch (WKU): 6-3, 6-1
- Bahena (ETSU) def. Subias (WKU): 6-0, 6-0
- Burrows (MTSU) def. Subias (WKU): 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
- von Dungern/Friess (WKU) def. Carvajal/Pascual (ETSU): 6-2
- Gorbunova/Morales (ETSU) def. von Dungern/Friess (WKU): 6-0
- Alfaro/Elizararas (ETSU) def. Bryant-Otake/Joch (WKU): 6-4
- Bryant-Otake/Joch (WKU) def. Alexis/Schmidt (MTSU): 6-4
- Bernardos/Friess (WKU) def. L. Barnard/Burrows (MTSU): 6-2
- L. Barnard/Burrows (MTSU) def. Cramer/Subias (WKU): 6-2
- Z. Barnard/Gupta (MTSU) def. Bernardos/Cramer (WKU): 6-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.