After fighting back to tie the match late, the Western Kentucky women's tennis team lost in a heartbreaker to Cincinnati 4-3 in the team's regular-season finale Sunday.
The Lady Toppers now own a 7-13 overall record heading into next week's Conference USA Tournament.
"I'm really proud of the team," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We won the doubles point then we fought back in singles to tie it up at 3-3. Cincinnati is a very deep and solid team."
For the 14th time in 20 matches, WKU began by winning the doubles point. Just as they did on Saturday at Dayton, the No. 1 pair of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern teamed up with the No. 2 duo of Laura Bernardos and Samantha Martinez to earn 6-2 and 6-3 victories, respectively.
It was the 12th win of the season for each doubles tandem, as the Lady Toppers improved to 33-19 (.635) as a team in doubles matches.
In singles competition, the Bearcats took the first two decisions at the No. 4 and No. 3 spots in straight sets to take a 2-1 lead. Friess then recorded a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win at No. 6 to knot the overall score at 2-all. It was the Graz, Austria, native's fourth straight victory as she improved to 8-10 on the season.
After Cincinnati took a three-set result at No. 1, Tristen Bryant-Otake responded with a three-set win of her own at the No. 5 position 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2). It was also the Kailua, Hawaii, native's fourth consecutive victory as she pushed her season record to 9-10.
It all came down to the No. 2 spot, but the Bearcats clawed out a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) result for a 4-3 final team score on the day at the Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center. It was also Cincinnati's final regular-season match, as the hosts finished with a 6-9 overall mark.
WKU won five of its last eight matches going into the postseason. The Lady Toppers now move on to the C-USA Tournament, which begins Thursday in Denton, Texas, and is hosted by North Texas at the Waranch Tennis Complex.