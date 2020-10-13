The Western Kentucky women’s golf team finished fifth at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic after improving by four strokes and shooting 3-over 291 on Tuesday. The Lady Toppers carded a 22-over 886 at the 54-hole tournament.
“I’m proud of the way Megan (Clarke) bounced back and the consistency Mary (Joiner) showed,” WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We left a few out there this week, but we have a few days to work on our games before we leave for Callaway Gardens. We still feel really blessed to be able to compete and get better this fall.”
Clarke bounced back from 9-over through two rounds to card a 1-under 71 in the final 18 holes. The team captain led the squad in scoring Tuesday at the par-72, 6,565-yard Sage Meadows Country Club. After beginning her round with a double bogey, she recorded five birdies across the next 13 holes. She finished 25th as an individual.
Joiner had an even-par 72 in the final round to tie for ninth at 1-over 216. She notched two birdies and an eagle in her final five holes.
A pair of Lady Toppers each shot 2-over 74 to round out the WKU scoring. Redshirt senior Teri Doss tied for 26th with a 54-hole total of 9-over 225, and sophomore Sarah Arnold tied for 36th at 11-over 227.
Freshman Rylea Marcum shot a 6-over 78 and tied with Arnold for 36th. Freshman Rachel Rich competed independently from the squad and shot a final-round 8-over 80. She tied for 45th.
WKU will compete in South Alabama's Callaway Gardens Invitational in Pine Mountain, Ga., starting Monday. The team will play one round a day and conclude the event Wednesday.
Results – Final
T9. Mary Joiner – 75, 70, 72 – 217
25. Megan Clarke – 74, 79, 71 – 224
T26. Teri Doss – 74, 77, 74 – 225
T36. Rylea Marcum – 77, 72, 78 – 227
T36. Sarah Arnold – 77, 76, 74 – 227
T45. Rachel Rich* -- 74, 75, 80 – 229
