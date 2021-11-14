A cold shooting day plagued the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team in the second game of the Preseason WNIT on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell 76-44 to host Kansas State.
Freshman Alexis Mead led WKU with a career high 18 points, along with three assists and seven rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad was the top rebounder for the Lady Toppers, pulling down 10 rebounds – her seventh career game with 10 or more boards. Abdelgawad also had three steals and five points, pushing her past 800 career points with 801.
Ayoka Lee led Kansas State with 33 points and 13 rebounds, while Taylor Lauterbach added 10 points and six boards.
Kansas State opened the game with a 6-0 run before Selma Kulo broke the run with WKU’s first points of the game on a layup. The Wildcats followed with another run, this time a 7-0 stretch, and took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter.
Gabby McBride scored first in the second quarter with her first points as a Lady Topper, but Kansas State scored the next 10 points to extend its lead and the Wildcats took a 39-17 lead into halftime.
The Lady Toppers had their best offensive quarter in the third, scoring 16 in the frame, but were still outscored 18-16.
Kansas State began the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run. Mead snapped the run with a pair of free throws to start a 9-0 run in favor of the Lady Toppers, but the Wildcats eventually finished off the 76-44 win.
Kansas State is giving up an average of just 35 points per game so far this season. WKU’s 44 points were the most by a Kansas State opponent so far.
WKU will be back in action Monday against UT Martin in the final game of the Preseason WNIT. Game time is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed on YouTube.