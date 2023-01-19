The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort to remain hot, downing Louisiana Tech 66-55 on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (9-8 overall, 6-2 Conference USA) held Louisiana Tech to 36% shooting and scored 20 points off 16 turnovers to make it five straight wins. The Lady Toppers are over .500 for the first time this season and are now in sole possession of second place in the conference.
“I felt the defensive intensity was good,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “I was really, really thrilled with the communication on the court at the defensive end -- talking through problems. I could hear them working things out. They actually changed defensive calls on their own and made it work. They knew they better make it work.”
The Lady Toppers led comfortably most of the night, but had to survive a late surge by Louisiana Tech to secure the victory.
WKU forced six turnovers in the first five minutes, using a 9-0 run to build a 19-7 advantage late in the first quarter.
“Defense turns into points,” WKU sophomore forward Jaylin Foster said. “We made sure to stay focused, stay down, try to guard without fouling, get those turnovers and steals and score.”
Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4) got as close as six points in the second quarter, but WKU was still able to hold a 33-25 halftime advantage.
The lead was double digits for most of the third quarter. WKU’s lead grew to 59-41 points with 7:05 left behind an offensive surge from Odeth Betancourt.
Betancourt entered with 20 points total on the season, but scored 10 straight for the Lady Toppers during the 13-5 surge that allowed WKU to build the 18-point lead.
“Odie is a natural shooter,” Collins said. “She’s got a real smooth stroke and the biggest thing Odie has been doing is working tirelessly. She missed the summer. She went home to play with the national team … she is just now kind of getting her game legs back under her.
“She’s an impact player and you can see that. She continues to work and she’s not even close.”
Louisiana Tech had one final surge, getting as close as 62-55 with 1:55 remaining before the Lady Toppers were able to close it out.
“It’s something we have to get better at,” WKU sophomore guard Alexis Mead said. “We shouldn’t have let it get as close as it did. We have to work to keep better composure that fourth quarter -- even if there are six, seven minutes left. If we have the lead, we have to learn to keep playing defense and getting stops.”
Collins praised his team’s poise during Louisiana Tech’s fourth-quarter run.
“I was real thrilled with how we executed down the stretch,” Collins said. “We didn’t always make the right decision, but for the most part tonight we took care of that ball and we exhausted that clock and made it real difficult to come back. That’s something we didn’t do last week, so we’ve shown growth in that. If we keep doing that we will be the best version of ourselves come the end of the season.”
Betancourt had 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting to lead the Lady Toppers -- the fifth different Lady Topper to lead WKU in scoring in the last five games.
Jaylin Foster added 11 points and six rebounds, Mead had 11 points and four rebounds and Acacia Hayes finished with 10 points.
“Jaylin Foster had six rebounds and I would have sworn that she had a dozen,” Collins said. “I just felt like she was always there, always a factor on the boards. Her shot wasn’t there tonight. I don’t think she took a lot of bad shots. She was such a factor on the boards.”
Keiunna Walker, the preseason conference player of the year, led Louisiana Tech with 16 points but finished 5-for-16 from the field.
“She’s tough to guard because she’s real relentless in her attack,” Collins said. “She can hit the perimeter shot -- the pullup shot, the 3 -- but she’s real crafty and relentless at attacking the rim.
“We were trying to make sure we kept her away from the basket. For the most part we did a decent job of that.”
WKU will look to make it six straight when they play at Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Saturday.