The Western Kentucky women's golf team dominated in match play against Austin Peay, winning nine of 10 matches on the day to secure the Indian Hills Classic trophy.
“I’m super proud of how the team performed today,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “It’s tough to protect your home turf sometimes so to win nine of the 10 matches is quite an accomplishment. It was great to see some fans come out to support us and today was a great regular season sendoff for our seniors.”
In the first round of matches, the Lady Toppers went a perfect 5-for-5, winning multiple matches by at least three holes. Sophomore Sarah Arnold was the first to claim a victory, winning 5 and 4 against her opponent. Redshirt senior Teri Doss won hers just behind Arnold at 4 and 3.
Both freshman Rachel Rich and senior Megan Clarke ended their first matches at No. 18 as Rich won 1 up and Clarke took her match 2 up. Graduate senior Mary Joiner closed the first round by winning 3 and 1.
On the second go-around, more matches came down to No. 17 and 18 as Austin Peay’s game improved and wind picked up at Indian Hills Country Club. Arnold won her match on No. 18 1 up while Doss won 2 and 1.
Clarke had the largest margin of victory in the second round by winning 4 and 3. Rich logged WKU’s lone loss on the day, falling to Austin Peay 2 and 1.
Joiner made a late comeback on the final holes of her second match. Her opponent forced the match all-square on No. 15. Joiner made birdie on the next hole to keep it all-square and kept the birdie train going through the remainder of her round. She won the next two holes with birdies to win her match 2 up on No. 18, making the final team score 9.0-1.0.
This was WKU’s final regular season event of the year. The Lady Toppers will next compete in the Conference USA Championships at Lake Jovita Country Club on April 19-21.