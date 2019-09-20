Western Kentucky’s volleyball team celebrated the 900th all-time win in program history after a pair of Friday victories to open its weekend tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers opened the day with a hard-fought five-set victory over Northern Kentucky before sweeping Tulsa in the prime-time matchup.
WKU topped Northern Kentucky 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 15-9) in the day’s first match before beating Tulsa 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) in the nightcap.
The Lady Toppers’ Lauren Matthews racked up 30 kills at a .421 offensive clip while notching 10 blocks as well. Paige Briggs registered a team-high 36 digs as the WKU defense limited the opposing offenses to a .145 hitting percentage on the day.
Sophia Cerino combined for 12 aces between the two victories. She entered the weekend ranked fifth in the country in total aces and continues to climb.
WKU improved to 12-1 on the season.
