Western Kentucky’s women’s tennis team claimed a 4-2 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday in Edwardsville, Ind.
The Lady Toppers improved to 9-6, while the host Cougars fell to 8-2.
“Great team victory,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “To beat SIU-Edwardsville, a team that only had one loss, after losing the doubles point was a tremendous accomplishment. To go on the road and beat two talented teams was very difficult, especially today with the quick turnaround. I am very proud of the team.”
The Lady Toppers dropped the doubles point after losing on court one and two, with the third match going unfinished.
Down 1-0 going into singles, The Lady Toppers needed to win four matches to win the match and they did just that.
WKU’s Sofia Blanco tied the match at 1-1 after winning at the No. 4 spot in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, for her ninth win of the season. At the No. 2 position, Sayda Hernandez claimed her second win in a row in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 to help WKU take the lead.
Rachel Hermanova extended the lead after taking the victory at the No. 3 slot in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5 to get her team-leading 12th win of the season in 15 singles matches.
The Cougars were able to cut the Lady Topper lead to just one, winning on court five, but Paola Cortez secured the win at No. 1 winning 6-3, 7-6 (4).
The final match went unfinished resulting in the final tally being 4-2, in favor of WKU.
WKU will conclude its eight-match road trip next weekend, playing its first Conference USA matches against North Texas and UTSA in San Antonio, Texas on March 12-13.