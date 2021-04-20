The Western Kentucky tennis team begins its postseason Thursday at the Conference USA Tournament in Denton, Texas. The Lady Toppers were given the No. 11 seed, and will play No. 6 seed Marshall in the first round at 3 p.m. CT at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
"I'm very familiar with Marshall having coached against Coach (John) Mercer frequently, and he's one of the best," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "This will be a challenge for us – Marshall teams are always great in doubles and deep in singles, so this will be a formidable opponent."
WKU enters the 2021 C-USA Tournament with a 7-13 overall record, but has won five of its last eight matches. Marshall, meanwhile, owns a 6-8 mark and has lost three straight decisions, with the team's most recent win coming March 28 versus West Virginia State.
The only previous meeting between the Lady Toppers and Thundering Herd came in the 2017 C-USA Tournament – also in Denton. That day, No. 6 WKU came out on top of No. 3 Marshall with a 4-3 victory in the quarterfinal round.
If WKU wins, the squad would face either No. 3 FIU or No. 14 UTEP in the quarterfinal round Friday at 2 p.m.