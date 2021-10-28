The Western Kentucky soccer team concluded the regular season with a 1-1 draw at Charlotte on Thursday to move to 10-4-1 on the season and 5-2-1 in Conference USA play.
With the results from across the East division, WKU has locked up the No. 2 seed in the division and will play Wednesday in the C-USA tournament in Boca Raton, Fla. The full bracket including who the Lady Toppers will play will be finalized as all results across the league become final.
WKU got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 27th minute from Lily Rummo, who snuck a shot past Charlotte goalkeeper Abby Stapleton to give the sophomore her second goal of the season. Ellie Belcher was credited with the assist – her first of the season.
Alyssa Moler scored the equalizer for Charlotte in the 80th minute off a corner kick from Malina Pardo.
Alexis Bach made a season-high seven saves in the match, including four in the overtime periods. She faced 15 total shots on the night.
The two teams got off to a slow start, combining for three total shots in the first half. The action picked up in the second half and overtimes, with teams combining for 17 shots.
WKU’s goal in the first half ended a scoring drought for the Lady Toppers that stretched back to Brooke Sleeva’s golden goal against FIU on Oct. 15.