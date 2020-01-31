Western Kentucky senior Lucia Diaz Saez moved up to the No. 5 position and notched a singles victory, but the Lady Toppers dropped a 5-2 decision to Ball State on Friday in a neutral-site match in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Diaz Saez defeated the Cardinals' Victoria Sec by a score of 6-2, 6-3, as the Sevilla, Spain, native came up victorious in her first challenge at the No. 5 spot in the order after going 1-2 at the No. 6 spot in the Lady Toppers' previous four team matches.
WKU opened the scoring by winning the doubles point, despite suffering a loss at the No. 3 position. The Lady Toppers' No. 1 duo of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern won by a score of 6-3, then the No. 2 team of Laura Bernardos and Tristen Bryant-Otake outlasted their opponents by a score of 7-5.
Ball State (2-1) recorded the first three singles wins before Diaz Saez tallied another point to bring WKU within 3-2, but the Cardinals closed out the final two singles matches to reach the 5-2 final result.
The Lady Toppers (3-2) travel to Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday for a 1 p.m. match at Austin Peay. The head-to-head against the Governors was originally scheduled to be at home in Bowling Green, but was moved due to weather concerns.
