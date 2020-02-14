Western Kentucky seniors Lucia Diaz Saez and Lisa Friess tallied singles victories Friday, but the Lady Toppers dropped a 5-2 women's tennis decision against Central Arkansas in Murray.
Diaz Saez secured a come-from-behind, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 win at the No. 6 position over the Bears' Jaeun Lee, while Friess defeated Central Arkansas' Paulina Engback by a score of 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 5 spot. The Graz, Austria, native improved her team-leading singles record to 6-1 on the season, with a 4-1 mark competing at No. 4 and a 2-0 tally playing at No. 5.
WKU was unable to claim the doubles point Friday, as the Bears (4-5) won matchups at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Central Arkansas then recorded the first four singles wins before Friess and Diaz Saez earned their points to put the final score at 5-2. Lauren Joch at the No. 3 position fell by a closely-contested score of 5-7, 6-3, 11-9, dropping a third-set tiebreak that would have given the Lady Toppers a singles split.
The Lady Toppers (3-5) are back in action Saturday against Wright State. WKU is 1-1 in the all-time series against the Raiders.
